JACK'S WIFE FREDA Expands Menu

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Since 2011, Jack's Wife Freda has been one of New York's most beloved gathering places, a restaurant that feels like being welcomed home. There are five locations throughout NYC that include SoHo, Chelsea, Williamsburg, West Village and Union Square.

Recently, founders Maya and Dean Jankelowitz have expanded that spirit into a new dinner menu of heartier, bistro-style dishes rooted in the Mediterranean flavors and warmth that make Jack’s Wife Freda so special for guests.

Highlights include Durban Mussels in a white wine and fennel sauce; Freda’s Mixed Grill for Two featuring skirt steak, chicken kebab, grilled halloumi, couscous, kale Greek salad, spiced beet dip, tzatziki, and pita, and more. New weekly specials include Fish and Chips, Steak au Poivre with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach, and Rigatoni Bolognese.

For more information on Jack's Wife Freda, menus, operating hours and locations, please visit Home - Jack's Wife Freda.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jack's Wife Freda