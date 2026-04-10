HOTEL CHELSEA Debuts New Restaurants

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The iconic Hotel Chelsea announces a dynamic group of restaurants and bars that include Café Chelsea, Teruko, El Quijote, and The Lobby Bar.

Originally opened in the late 1800s, Hotel Chelsea has long been a gathering place for artists, writers, and cultural figures including Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo, Jackson Pollock, Patti Smith, Arthur Miller, and Bob Dylan, to name a few. Following its 2022 restoration and reopening with influential hotelier Sean MacPherson, the landmark property partnered with hospitality veterans Jaime Young, Adam Landsman and Todd Enany of Sunday Hospitality in collaboration with longtime restaurant operator Charles Seich to develop the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

Check out the variety of exciting venues at Hotel Chelsea.

Café Chelsea is a French-American bistro located within Hotel Chelsea. The all-day menu from acclaimed Chef Jaime Young, Cofounder of Sunday Hospitality, ranges from French classics to contemporary interpretations of beloved favorites including Ravioles du Dauphiné, Poulet Rôti, and Steak Frites. The beverage program from Sunday Hospitality’s Beverage Director Brian Evans highlights a natural-leaning wine list and classic cocktails.

Teruko is the Japanese restaurant tucked discreetly beneath the storied Hotel Chelsea. Led by Sunday Hospitality and Executive Chef Tadashi Ono, the restaurant is named after Japanese-Swiss artist Teruko Yokoi. The menu features an array of Edomae-style sushi, shareable small plates rooted in Japanese techniques, and robata grilled dishes. The beverage program from Sunday Hospitality’s Beverage Director Brian Evans is anchored by a collection of over 390 Japanese whiskies, making it the largest collection of its kind in North America, and also offers a robust cocktail menu focused on Japanese spirits, with an emphasis on awamori and shochu.

El Quijote is New York City’s oldest Spanish restaurant, located inside the historic Hotel Chelsea. Originally opened in 1930 and reimagined by Sunday Hospitality, the food menu from Cofounder and Culinary Partner Jaime Young is inspired by the culinary traditions of the Basque Country and blends classic Spanish dishes with modernized interpretations, ranging from pintxos and small plates to hearty entrées. The cocktail program from Sunday Hospitality’s Beverage Director, Brian Evans features classic cocktails through a Spanish lens. The funky, inviting space honors its legacy with a room-length windmill mural and framed paintings inspired by Don Quixote lining the walls and thoughtful touches that reflect the vibrancy of Spanish culture.

The Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea exudes timeless charm, offering a refined yet welcoming space for hotel guests and visitors alike. Led by Sunday Hospitality’s Beverage Director, Brian Evans, the cocktail program blends innovation with tradition, featuring signature drinks like The 1884 Martini alongside classic tributes such as Arnaud’s French 75. The bar also offers a thoughtfully curated selection of wines, beers, sakes, and premium spirits from around the world, complemented by an elevated menu of small plates.

Hotel Chelsea is located at 222 West Twenty-Third Street, New York, N. Y. 10011. For more information, please visit Best Hotel In New York | Hotel Chelsea and call 212.483.1010.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Chelsea