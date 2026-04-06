Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Giannis Parikos of DELOS in Midtown

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Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of visiting Delos Greek Restaurant and recommend it highly to our readers for its delectable Greek cuisine, beautiiful venue, and fine service. The location is wonderful all those who are seeing shows at venues that include Broadway theatres, City Center, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City. Refined, yet accessible, guests can enjoy lunch, pre-theatre meals, dinner and post-theatre dining.

Executive Chef Giannis Parikos leads the culinary vision at Delos Greek Restaurant. With over two decades of experience in acclaimed restaurants across Europe including Paris’s 3-Michelin-Star Epicure and Brussels’ 2-Michelin-Star Sea Grill. Chef Parikos has earned international recognition for his creative approach to Mediterranean cuisine. He received his first Michelin Star at Hytra in Athens and a second at Varoulko Seaside in 2017. Today, he is Executive Chef and co-owner of multiple gastronomical venues in Greece and continues to shape contemporary Greek cuisine with innovation, authenticity, and a refined sense of place.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Parikos about his background, career and Delos Greek Restaurant for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking began in childhood, surrounded by the warmth of family Sunday tables and the rich aromas of traditional Greek home-cooked meals. Watching my family prepare fresh, seasonal dishes sparked a deep passion for flavors and ingredients. This foundation grew into a lifelong journey, where cooking became a way to create lasting memories and celebrate life's simple joys.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Early in my career, I was profoundly influenced by working at Varoulko and Spondi, two of Athens' premier restaurants, where I learned the foundations of excellence in Greek cuisine. Internationally, I had the privilege of training under world-renowned chefs like Eric Frechon at the three-Michelin-star Epicure in Paris and Yves Mattagne at the two-Michelin-star Sea Grill in Brussels. These experiences, combined with ongoing inspiration from Greek culinary traditions and local producers, have shaped my approach.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My career is deeply rooted in Greek and Cycladic culinary traditions, emphasizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients like olive oil, herbs, vegetables, and seafood. I've drawn significant influence from French fine-dining techniques through my time in Michelin-starred kitchens in Paris and Brussels, blending precision and innovation with Mediterranean principles. I enjoy preparing contemporary Greek dishes that honor heritage while incorporating unexpected global elements for modern palates.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My distinguishing feature is the harmonious balance of tradition and innovation—elevating classic Greek and Cycladic recipes with refined techniques, unexpected ingredient combinations, and a focus on local, seasonal produce to create memorable experiences. This approach dazzles discerning palates while staying true to authentic flavors. Signature elements include creative seafood presentations and slow-cooked dishes like goat stew that highlight simplicity and depth.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is a slow-cooked goat stew from the Cycladic islands, rich with herbs and tender meat, paired with fresh local vegetables—it's comforting and deeply tied to Greek home cooking. I also love simple yet perfect dishes like grilled seafood with high-quality olive oil and seasonal salads. Ultimately, any meal shared with family or friends that celebrates fresh ingredients and good company tops the list.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Each dish is designed like a work of art: with inspiration, structure, and clear intention. Mediterranean flavors are translated into contemporary forms, with clean lines, balance, and unexpected details that introduce an element of surprise without altering the essence of the experience. The guest is invited to feel both familiarity and discovery at the same time—to recognize familiar tastes, but through a fresh perspective.

Delos is located at 102 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. The venue has 96 seats indoors and 50 outdoor seats seasonally. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit www.delosgr.com and follow them on Instagram @delosgr.

Photo Credit: Carnegie Hospitality CEO Stathis Antonakopoulos & Executive Chef Giannis Parikos is Courtesy of Carnegie Hospitality

Photo Credit: Delos Dining Room by Mentis Studio