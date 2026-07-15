Works & Process to Name 2026-2027 Curated and Open Call Residency Artists
The fully-funded residencies offer artists $1,225 per week, housing, and 24/7 studio access.
Works & Process, a non-profit performing arts organization that champions creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity, announces the recipients of fully-funded week-long, out-of-town creative residencies.
Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 fully-funded creative residencies via a network of over a dozen partner venues in seven states. Artists and projects are curated as well as selected through an open call. Residency support can span the entire life of a project, from first explorations in the studio to final rehearsals for the premiere and even touring.
A cornerstone of its support for the creative process, in tandem with a commitment to building collaboration across the arts ecosystem, Works & Process residencies center artists and their specific needs, providing them with focused time and space that is critical to develop work. Each residency supports up to eight artists for seven days. Each artist receives an industry-leading fee of $175 per day ($1,225 per week). New this year, each lead artist will receive an additional $1,000 fee in recognition of their administrative labor. Residencies also include 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a travel stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. Awarded residencies will take place 2026-2027 and may be used to start a new project or continue developing an existing work.
To date, Works & Process has produced 100+ residencies that have supported 1,000+ artists, incubating works that have been recognized with Bessie Awards, National Dance Project grants, and toured nationally and internationally with the U.S. State Department.
In Spring 2026, professional choreographers were invited to apply for the Open Call, capped at 300 applications, which were reviewed by a panel comprised of Works & Process staff including Caroline Cronson, Duke Dang and Caleb Teicher, board member Virginia Johnson, along with Renae Williams Niles and Omari Wiles.
OPEN CALL RESIDENCY ARTISTS
Adia Tamar Whitaker & Àṣẹ Dance Theater
Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society
B. Starke
Doug Varone and Dancers
Iman Brooks
J. Bouey Dance Projects
Jessee Leigh Robinson
Jessica Lang
John Manzari
Julia Antinozzi
KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)
Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance
Sekou McMiller & Friends
Soles of Duende
Tino and Rajika Puri Creative Residency
Jeevika Bhat: Clothesline
CURATED RESIDENCY ARTISTS
Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson
Broken Box Mime Theater
Chrybaby Cozie
Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero
KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard
Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan
Trisha Brown Dance Company
Works & Process Production:
Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte
Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert
In collaboration with Lincoln Center
Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance
2nd Best Dance Company
SCHEDULED RESIDENCIES
(additional to be confirmed as matches are made)
Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson
July 14-19: Hutton Hotel
Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet
July 27-Aug 16: Green Box Arts
Oct 3-8: Modern Accord Depot
Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert
Nov 15-21: Bridge Street Theatre
Nov 30-Dec 6: Rhythmic Arts Center
KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard
Sept 13-26: ArtYard
Trisha Brown Dance Company
Oct 6-10: Catskill Art Space
Sekou McMiller & Friends
Dec 4-10: Bethany Arts Community
Jessica Lang
Dec 8-15: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
B. Starke
Dec 14-18: Peridance
Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
2nd Best Dance Company, in collaboration with Lincoln Center Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance
Dec 16-19: Catskill Mountain Foundation
Chrybaby Cozie
Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music
John Manzari
Jan 4-10: Guild Hall of East Hampton
Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance
Jan 4-10: The Church in Sag Harbor
J. Bouey Dance Projects
Jan 4-10: Bethany Arts Community
Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero
Jan 5-10: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan
Jan 10-17: The Campus at Marlboro Music
KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)
Jan 11-Feb 1: Bethany Arts Community
Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society
Feb 21-28: Bethany Arts Community
Julia Antinozzi
May 18-24: Modern Accord Depot
RESIDENCY PARTNERS
CO - Green Box Arts
CT - Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
MA - The Adams Theater
NJ - ArtYard
NY - Abrons Arts Center, Bethany Arts Community, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Art Space, Catskill Mountain Foundation, The Church in Sag Harbor, CUNY Dance Initiative, Guild Hall of East Hampton, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Modern Accord Depot, Peridance, The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Rhythmic Arts Center NYC, The Watermill Center
TN - Hutton Hotel
VT - The Campus at Marlboro Music