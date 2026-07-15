Works & Process to Name 2026-2027 Curated and Open Call Residency Artists

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Works & Process, a non-profit performing arts organization that champions creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity, announces the recipients of fully-funded week-long, out-of-town creative residencies.

Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 fully-funded creative residencies via a network of over a dozen partner venues in seven states. Artists and projects are curated as well as selected through an open call. Residency support can span the entire life of a project, from first explorations in the studio to final rehearsals for the premiere and even touring.

A cornerstone of its support for the creative process, in tandem with a commitment to building collaboration across the arts ecosystem, Works & Process residencies center artists and their specific needs, providing them with focused time and space that is critical to develop work. Each residency supports up to eight artists for seven days. Each artist receives an industry-leading fee of $175 per day ($1,225 per week). New this year, each lead artist will receive an additional $1,000 fee in recognition of their administrative labor. Residencies also include 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a travel stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. Awarded residencies will take place 2026-2027 and may be used to start a new project or continue developing an existing work.

To date, Works & Process has produced 100+ residencies that have supported 1,000+ artists, incubating works that have been recognized with Bessie Awards, National Dance Project grants, and toured nationally and internationally with the U.S. State Department.

In Spring 2026, professional choreographers were invited to apply for the Open Call, capped at 300 applications, which were reviewed by a panel comprised of Works & Process staff including Caroline Cronson, Duke Dang and Caleb Teicher, board member Virginia Johnson, along with Renae Williams Niles and Omari Wiles.

OPEN CALL RESIDENCY ARTISTS

Adia Tamar Whitaker & Àṣẹ Dance Theater

Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society

B. Starke

Doug Varone and Dancers

Iman Brooks

J. Bouey Dance Projects

Jessee Leigh Robinson

Jessica Lang

John Manzari

Julia Antinozzi

KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)

Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance

Sekou McMiller & Friends

Soles of Duende

Tino and Rajika Puri Creative Residency

Jeevika Bhat: Clothesline

CURATED RESIDENCY ARTISTS

Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson

Broken Box Mime Theater

Chrybaby Cozie

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero

KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard

Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan

Trisha Brown Dance Company

Works & Process Production:

Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet by Pontus Lidberg and David Conte

Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert

In collaboration with Lincoln Center

Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance

2nd Best Dance Company

SCHEDULED RESIDENCIES

(additional to be confirmed as matches are made)

Alex Edelman & Michael R. Jackson

July 14-19: Hutton Hotel

Works & Process Production: Brokeback Mountain, The Ballet

July 27-Aug 16: Green Box Arts

Oct 3-8: Modern Accord Depot

Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

Works & Process Production: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer: A Dance Concert

Nov 15-21: Bridge Street Theatre

Nov 30-Dec 6: Rhythmic Arts Center

KEIGWIN + COMPANY: Stage Door - ArtYard

Sept 13-26: ArtYard

Trisha Brown Dance Company

Oct 6-10: Catskill Art Space

Sekou McMiller & Friends

Dec 4-10: Bethany Arts Community

Jessica Lang

Dec 8-15: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

B. Starke

Dec 14-18: Peridance

Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

2nd Best Dance Company, in collaboration with Lincoln Center Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance

Dec 16-19: Catskill Mountain Foundation

Chrybaby Cozie

Jan 4-10: The Campus at Marlboro Music

John Manzari

Jan 4-10: Guild Hall of East Hampton

Quaba V. Ernest / Venza Dance

Jan 4-10: The Church in Sag Harbor

J. Bouey Dance Projects

Jan 4-10: Bethany Arts Community

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: The Minotaur by Luis Quintero

Jan 5-10: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Limón Dance Company: The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan

Jan 10-17: The Campus at Marlboro Music

KR3TS (Keep Rising To The Top)

Jan 11-Feb 1: Bethany Arts Community

Ahtoy Juliana / Baila Society

Feb 21-28: Bethany Arts Community

Julia Antinozzi

May 18-24: Modern Accord Depot

RESIDENCY PARTNERS

CO - Green Box Arts

CT - Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

MA - The Adams Theater

NJ - ArtYard

NY - Abrons Arts Center, Bethany Arts Community, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Art Space, Catskill Mountain Foundation, The Church in Sag Harbor, CUNY Dance Initiative, Guild Hall of East Hampton, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Modern Accord Depot, Peridance, The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Rhythmic Arts Center NYC, The Watermill Center

TN - Hutton Hotel

VT - The Campus at Marlboro Music

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