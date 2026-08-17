Suitcase Dance Theatre to Present ALLURA at Edinburgh Fringe

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Back for the third year with their signature style, Suitcase Dance Theatre will bring Allura, an original dance performance about chasing human connection and the distractions that entice.

Allura is a captivating journey through a dreamy world where the seduction of shiny distractions is impossible to ignore. Performed by a multigenerational cast of nine dancers, Allura incorporates rhythm and poetic monologue with Suitcase Dance Theatre's signature blend of jazz, tap, ballet, and contemporary dance styles propelling you through a noir landscape, deeper into the dream where, beneath the polish and pulse, the journey reveals a deeper truth . . .

Allura also features choreography from Mendonca's husband, Mark Mendonca, and daughter, Keoni Rose, both of whom perform in the show. Keoni Rose is the author of Allura's monologues.

Amid the pandemic's isolating grip, Suitcase Dance Theatre formed out of a profound need to reconnect, re-energize empty spaces and sustain the vital exchange of art within the community. The company transforms street corners, window displays and other “everyday” pedestrian sites into vibrant hubs of artistic expression, bringing art and human connection to unexpected places. It was founded and is directed by Veronica Mendonca and co-directed by Mark Mendonca. Veronica Mendonca began her career at the Hong Kong Ballet. She has toured with the LA Opera and danced and choreographed for television, film, video, and special events. Mark Mendonca has performed for three different US presidents and on Broadway in the Tony Award–winning show Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk. His dancing was also motion captured for the animated feature film The Polar Express. Suitcase Dance Theatre is the resident dance company of VAM Studios in Seattle, Washington, USA.

The production will be presented in the Upper Theatre at theSpace @ Niddry St (Venue No. 9), from August 24-29, 2026, at 15:45. The performance runs 50 minutes. Tickets are £10, with concessions and family tickets priced at £8. The Fringe box office can be reached at 0131 226 0000 or via the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website. The production is suitable for ages 8+.

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