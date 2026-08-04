Single Tickets For Joffrey Ballet's 2026-27 Season On Sale Now

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Single tickets are now on sale for The Joffrey Ballet's 2026–2027 season at the Lyric Opera House. The season features four extraordinary productions, including the North American premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Sleeping Beauty, set to Tchaikovsky's greatest score, and the Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's landmark narrative ballet Liliom. Audiences can also experience the return of Wheeldon's beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker, and a captivating mixed repertoire program, Notes on Love, featuring a world premiere by Winning Works alum Houston Thomas alongside acclaimed works by Liam Scarlett and Nicolas Blanc. Single tickets start at $47 and are available now online or by calling 312.386.8905.

About the Joffrey's 2026–2027 Season

The season opens September 17–27, 2026, with the Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's Liliom, one of the legendary choreographer's most profound narrative ballets. Inspired by Ferenc Molnár's 1909 play that later became the basis for the musical Carousel, Liliom traces a haunting story of love and redemption set against the faded glamour of a Depression-era amusement park, featuring an evocative score by multi-Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand.

Two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker returns December 4–27, 2026, with its unmistakable sense of magic, transporting audiences to the wonder of Chicago's 1893 World's Fair in one of the city's most treasured holiday traditions.

From February 4–14, 2027, the mixed repertory program Notes on Love explores love through four distinct lenses—pairing a world premiere by Winning Works alum Houston Thomas with acclaimed works by Liam Scarlett and Nicolas Blanc.

The season concludes May 13–23, 2027, with the North American premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Sleeping Beauty, a timeless fairy tale transformed into a theatrical spectacle, featuring Jerome Kaplan's lavish costume and set design and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score, the beloved classic is a magical celebration for audiences of all ages.

All season performances take place at the Lyric Opera House in downtown Chicago at 20 North Upper Wacker Drive. All programs throughout the season feature live music performed by members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

All performances are subject to change.

Tickets and Subscriptions for the Joffrey's 2026–2027 Season Performances

Single tickets for all four productions, including The Nutcracker, are now on sale starting at $47. Tickets are available online or by calling 312.386.8905.

Three-program subscriptions, which include Liliom, Notes on Love, and The Sleeping Beauty, start at $148 and remain available online, by telephone at 312.386.8905, by mail (The Joffrey Ballet, Joffrey Tower, 10 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601), by fax at 312.739.0119, or by email at patronservices@joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for 71 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

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