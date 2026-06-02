Ship of Dreams: Joel Ronnie’s Artistic Climb to Dance Excellence

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Written by K.H. Koehler

Joel Ronnie’s 18-year journey of dance, mentorship, and maintaining the highest standards of performance excellence.

Joel Ronnie has harnessed his highly disciplined artistry to take him from being a small-town dancer in Ponoka, Alberta, to an international leader in the performing arts. He began his professional training at the age of eight and quickly established himself as a standout talent, earning the prestigious “Dancer of the Year” title at the American Dance Awards.

His early recognition was quickly followed by training scholarships in New York City and Los Angeles, which offered him a solid technical foundation that would later support his nearly two decades of professional work. By the time he was 18, his skill was such that his solo performance was featured on So You Think You Can Dance Canada, which marked the start of a career spanning 18 years and dozens of countries.

Life as Dance Captain

For the past eight years, Ronnie has specialized in one of the most demanding roles in live entertainment: the dance captain. He has overseen 12 different productions on some of the largest cruise ships on earth. He has also been responsible for the artistic integrity and safety of casts of up to 30 performers. But his work goes far beyond mere choreography.

Having worked on vessels such as the Wonder of the Seas, a ship with a population that exceeds even his hometown, Ronnie has regularly managed the complicated integration of dance and technology, including robotics, lasers, and advanced hydraulics. And in his leadership position, he understands that the “show must go on” even in the face of stumbling blocks such as technical malfunctions, injuries, or the unpredictability of performing live on the open and not always friendly sea.

Maintaining a Legacy

One defining milestone in Ronnie’s career came with his tenure on the iconic musical Cats. During the period, he worked in the dual role of dance captain and lead understudy for three major characters and was tasked with successfully maintaining the strict standards of a show that had run for decades.

He has also been a member of three original casts and worked directly with world-renowned choreographers such as Kevin and Marcel Wilson, Del Mak, and director Racky Plews. His reputation is that of a trusted collaborator for creative teams looking to build their own enduring artistic creations.

The Mentoring Experience

Ronnie has not only successfully guided others as their dance captain, but he also founded “The Industry Experience,” a dance convention launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that unpredictable period, he mentored a generation of pre-professional dancers, many of whom have gone on to become professional dancers themselves or have landed roles in major television and film productions.

Currently, Joel Ronnie is transitioning his career toward choreography and artistic direction, though his focus remains on developing an environment of dance excellence. “Being a dance captain and professional dancer for so many years has taught me so much,” he admits, “and I want to use my experience to enrich the careers of the next generation.”

Photo Credit: Joel Ronnie