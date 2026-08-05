SWAN LAKE to Lead American Repertory Ballet's 2026/27 Season

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American Repertory Ballet has announced its 2026/27 season. The season will kick off at its home venue with the the company premiere of a full-length Swan Lake in October 2026, followed by Creations Vol. 1, a mixed bill of dynamic works in March 2027, the family-friendly Fairy Rhymes in March 2027 and the highly anticipated return of Ethan Stiefel's beloved A Midsummer Night's Dream in April 2027.

ARB's celebrated touring production of The Nutcracker will return for the holiday season in November and December 2026 at venues throughout New Jersey. ARB will make its 92NY debut in February 2027, and will return to the Princeton Festival in June 2027 in continued partnership with Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

'I am thrilled to share a season that highlights the incredible range of our dancers and the many emotions that ballet can evoke,' says Dunster. 'Whether it is your first experience at the ballet or you are a longtime audience member, this season is guaranteed to satisfy the beauty and joy of this extraordinary art form and all the magic that it creates.'

For its 2026/27 season, ARB is offering a new NBPAC Subscription Series. Audience members can choose any number of tickets for each program (Swan Lake, Fairy Rhymes, Creations Vol. 1, and A Midsummer Night's Dream), matinee or evening performances, and receive the following offers: 10% discount on any 2 Programs, 15% discount on any 3 Programs, and 20% discount on all 4 Programs. Discounts will be unlocked upon purchase.

SWAN LAKE

American Repertory Ballet's 2026/27 season opens with the highly anticipated company premiere of a full-length Swan Lake. Experience the timeless beauty of this classic story ballet with breathtaking choreography, unforgettable music, and incredible dancing that will transport you to an enchanted world. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, Swan Lake tells the tale of Odette, a princess trapped by an evil curse to live her life as a swan. Drama unfolds when Prince Siegfried pursues Odette in an attempt to win her love and break the spell. This fairytale about the transformative power of love and forgiveness has captivated audiences for centuries. Whether you're discovering ballet for the first time or returning to see this beloved favorite, ARB's stunning production is one you won't want to miss.

New Brunswick Performing Art Center

11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

DATES

Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7 PM

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 2 PM*

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 2 PM**

Tickets for Swan Lake range from $45 to $75, not including additional 4% NBPAC Ticket Fee.

*Audio description available, supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

BEYOND THE WINGS

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 4 PM to 5:30 PM

Princeton Ballet School, 60 Bayard Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

$35 for Princeton Ballet School Students, $40 for Non-Princeton Ballet School Students

If you are 13 or older and are curious about the history of traditional choreography, this event is for you. Spend an inspiring afternoon with Master Class teachers, Alexei and Natalie Charov, as they guide you on a journey through the vibrant national dances featured in Act 2 of ARB's Swan Lake. Whether you are an experienced dancer or have never stepped into a ballet studio, Alexei and Natalie will introduce the distinctive movements and traditions behind the Hungarian Czardas, Spanish, Neapolitan and Russian dances. As you learn the iconic steps and discover the unique style and spirit of each dance, you'll gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cultural influences that are represented on stage. Supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

LITTLE SWANS AND BRAVE PRINCES

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 1 PM to 1:45 PM

NBPAC 2nd Floor, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

For a $20 per-ticket add-on, young audience members and their families are invited to step into the enchanting world of Swan Lake before the curtain rises. Beginning at 1:00pm on the 2nd Floor of NBPAC, children will discover the timeless tale of the Swan Princess and her Prince through engaging storytelling and ballet movements inspired by Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score; meet artists from the performance; and see beautiful costumes and pointe shoes up close. This interactive pre-performance experience is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet and a memorable way for children to connect with the story before seeing it come to life onstage. Supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

THE NUTCRACKER

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) invites you to celebrate the holiday season with The Nutcracker, a timeless story filled with magic, beauty, and the spirit of the season. For more than 60 years, this cherished production has captivated audiences of all ages, enchanting first-time visitors while remaining a treasured holiday tradition for generations of families. With its breathtaking dancing, unforgettable music, and beloved characters, The Nutcracker continues to create memories that last a lifetime.

American Repertory Ballet's sparkling production of The Nutcracker showcases the company's professional artists alongside over 100 talented students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. Together they tell the beloved story of a young girl named Clara, who receives a mysterious holiday gift and embarks on a wondrous adventure. Guided by her Nutcracker Prince, Clara faces an epic battle against mischievous mice, glides through a snow-filled forest, and arrives in the radiant Land of Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier welcome her with a series of dazzling dances before she awakens, uncertain whether her magical journey was real or just a dream.

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Place Princeton, NJ 08540

DATES

Friday, November 27, 2026 at 2 PM

Friday, November 27, 2026 at 7 PM

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 1 PM*

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 6 PM

Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 PM

COOKIES & COCOA

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 12 to 12:45 PM

Enhance your Nutcracker experience with our Cookies and Cocoa pre-show event! For a $30 add-on per person, enjoy fresh cookies and hot cocoa while spending time with the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy and the devious Rat King. Delight in festive activities, magical moments, and family fun before the curtain rises on this holiday classic.

Tickets for The Nutcracker at McCarter Theatre range from $52 to $82, including service fees.

Two River Theater - Ticket link coming soon

21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701

DATES

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 1 PM

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 6 PM

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 1 PM

Tickets for The Nutcracker at Two River Theater range from $47 to $79, including service fees.

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

The only performances featuring musicians of the Nutcracker Orchestra conducted by Kenneth T. Bean, and singers from the Princeton GirlChoir.

DATES

Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 7 PM

Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7 PM*

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 2 PM*

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7 PM

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 1 PM

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 5 PM

Tickets for The Nutcracker at State Theatre New Jersey range from $40 to $87, including service fees.

*Audio Description Available, supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

BEYOND THE CURTAIN

Ticket link coming soon

Sunday, December 20, 2026, 10:30 AM to 12 PM

$35 for Princeton Ballet School Students, $40 for Non-Princeton Ballet School Students

Don't miss this special one-time event when Mrs. Silverhaus steps away from her party and into the studio! Dancers ages 13 and up are invited to spend an inspiring afternoon with American Repertory Ballet Company Artist, Nanako Yamamoto. Begin with a ballet based warm-up, followed by an opportunity to learn choreography directly from ARB's Party Scene and finish with an engaging Q&A session where Nanako will share insights into life as a professional dancer and the art form itself. Whether you dream of a career in dance or simply want to be part of the party, this exciting experience offers a unique opportunity to learn from one of the production's featured artists before watching the magic unfold onstage. Beginners welcome! Supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET AT 92NY

Experience new work alongside established voices! American Repertory Ballet (ARB) makes its 92NY debut with a program that brings together a rising generation of ballet dancers at a moment of exploration, taking on new directions in the form while grounded in its classical roots. Curated by ARB's Artistic Director Samantha Dunster, the program includes Ripple by Yue Yin, following her sold-out season at 92NY last year. Known for a choreographic voice shaped by Chinese classical dance and her own experience moving between worlds, her work has a voice all its own. Set alongside this are Something About Night by Lar Lubovitch, a defining figure in American dance and another former 92NY artist, and VARIANTS by Ethan Stiefel, ARB Artist in Residence, whose career spans the highest levels of ballet as both performer, film star, and choreographer. Together, they bring a sense of range and continuity, linking generations of artists shaping the form.

This performance is part of the Harkness Mainstage Series' Home season, exploring how dance maps the shifting terrain of home, identity, belonging, and the borders – visible and invisible – that shape us.

Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center

1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128

DATES

Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 7 PM

Friday, February 5, 2027 at 7 PM

Tickets for ARB at 92NY are $56, including service fees.

CREATIONS VOL. 1

American Repertory Ballet launches Creations Vol. 1, a new mixed program featuring three exciting and unique works. Yue Yin's Ripple, an exploration of intimacy and longing, highlights her distinct style of contemporary movement infused with Chinese classical and folk dance. The program also features Concerto Françaix, a spirited ballet most recently seen at the 2026 Princeton Festival, choreographed by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Charles Askegard, and set to the lively Piano Concerto by French composer Jean Françaix. ARB's esteemed Artist in Residence, Ethan Stiefel, will then showcase his signature style with a World Premiere ballet guaranteed to entertain audiences.

New Brunswick Performing Art Center

11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

DATES

Friday, March 12, 2027 at 7 PM

Saturday, March 13, 2027 at 4 PM

Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 PM

Tickets for Creations Vol. 1 range from $45 to $75, not including additional 4% NBPAC Ticket Fee.

BEYOND BALLET

Saturday, March 13, 2027, 1:30 PM to 3 PM

Princeton Ballet School, 60 Bayard Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

$35 for Princeton Ballet School Students, $40 for Non-Princeton Ballet School Students

Discover the limitless possibilities of movement beyond classical ballet. Dancers ages 13 and up are invited to participate in an inspiring contemporary master class. Explore a different side of dance as you experiment with creativity, musicality, and expressive movement. Experience how contemporary choreography is developed and refined while expanding your artistry in a dynamic studio environment. Following the class, enjoy an artist Q&A and learn more about the versatility required to succeed in today's dance world.

FAIRY RHYMES

A delightful production for the whole family! With choreography by Artistic Director Samantha Dunster and an original score by Kermit Poling, join the 3 Little Kittens as they travel through Nursery Rhymes and Fairy Tales to find their lost mittens. These cute furry friends find themselves in beautiful palaces, deep into forests, climbing hills, and even in other people's homes! Along the way, they meet classic characters such as Jack and Jill and the Old Lady in the Shoe, as well as beloved personalities such as Cinderella, Prince Charming, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. With each step they take, and with help from all the different people they meet, the Kittens gradually find their mittens and make amazing friends along the way. Will the Kittens also get their pie? Come on this magical journey to find out!

New Brunswick Performing Art Center

11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

DATES

Saturday, March 13, 2027 at 11 AM*

Tickets for Fairy Rhymes range from $45 to $75, not including additional 4% NBPAC fee.

KITTENS & MITTENS

Saturday, March 13, 2027, 10 AM to 10:45 AM

NBPAC 2nd Floor, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

What would it be like to spend a day as a playful kitten? For a $20 add-on to your performance ticket purchase, join us on the 2nd floor of NBPAC before Fairy Rhymes for a whimsical pre-show adventure. Come dressed as a kitten and step into the story as you learn all about the characters you will meet in the ballet, create your very own kitten mitten with dancers from the cast, and, if you can stay out of kitten mischief, earn a delicious slice of pie before the curtain rises. It's the purrfect way to begin your Fairy Rhymes adventure! Supported in-part by funding through the NJEDA's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Back by popular demand! A Midsummer Night's Dream returns to NBPAC, choreographed by ARB's acclaimed Artist in Residence - Ethan Stiefel. Set to Felix Mendelssohn's iconic score with additional music written for film by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, this enchanting production transports audiences to a fantastical forest filled with fairies, elves, mischief, romance, and joy. Watch as love is mistaken and misplaced, humans are transformed into animals, and mystical creatures weave a delightful world of wonder. A perfect outing for audiences of all ages, experience Shakespeare's classic comical tale brought to life through the magic of ballet.

New Brunswick Performing Art Center

11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

DATES

Friday, April 23, 2027 at 7 PM

Saturday, April 24, 2027 at 2 PM

Saturday, April 24, 2027 at 7 PM

Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 2 PM

Tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream range from $45 to $75, not including additional 4% NBPAC Ticket Fee.

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