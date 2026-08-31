SOLODUO Dance Festival to Open Choreographer Applications at WHITE WAVE DANCE

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

WHITE WAVE will be presenting our 11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival (February 13th & 14th, 2027) with 30 participating choreographers/companies in 3 different programs. As in past years, we anticipate performing artists will be hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US.

To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2027 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Taylor Dance East Theatre, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

WHITE WAVE Dance, led by visionary Artistic Director Young Soon Kim, is an internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company known for its daring innovation, emotional depth, and global reach. The company's name reflects its identity: 'WHITE' honors Korea's national color and cultural spirit, while 'WAVE' symbolizes the dynamic rise of Korean culture-Hallyu-throughout the world. For decades, Kim has been recognized as a pioneering force, bringing Korean artistry into vibrant dialogue with the international dance community.

Since its founding, WHITE WAVE has performed on major stages across the United States, Europe, and East Asia, including the National Theater of Seoul, National Theater of Taipei, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, the 1988 Summer Olympics World Dance Festival, SIDance Festival, and the Asian Cultural Center for the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games. In North America, the company has appeared at BAM Fisher, La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, Ailey Citigroup Theater, Vancouver International Dance Festival, and New York's SummerStage. Recent highlights include acclaimed performances at the 2025 Mostra Internacional de Dança de São Paulo and the ChangMu International Dance Festival.

WHITE WAVE's work has been featured on WWOR TV, Fox 5, PBS's NYC ARTS, and CNN's Inside Asia. Honors include a 2025 ITI Award nomination, the 2023 Bessies Angel Honoree Award, and a Jerome Robbins Foundation grant for Eternal NOW, now archived at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

WHITE WAVE DANCE presented New York Premier of Here NOW So Long, a multimedia dance theater production from May 21-23, 2026 at New York Live Arts with a standing ovation from audiences.

More info at www.whitewavedance.org.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is an internationally acclaimed choreographer and the recipient of the 2023 Bessies Angel Honoree Award. Over a four decade career, she has become known for creating work that is visually striking, emotionally resonant, and grounded in her signature blend of sweeping movement, sculptural imagery, and deeply human storytelling.

Kim began her artistic journey as a performer, touring internationally with Jennifer Muller/The Works and presenting her own repertory throughout Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Korea, including a landmark 60 day national tour. She appeared at major venues such as Théâtre de la Ville in Paris, Teatro Nazionale in Milan, Schauspielhaus in Cologne, and the Festival d'Avignon, establishing herself early on as a compelling artistic force.

In 2001, after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Kim launched a series of dance festivals that have become essential platforms for emerging and established choreographers. Her leadership as a producer and curator has made her one of New York City's most influential advocates for contemporary dance.

'There are people who simply have a lot of energy, and the Korean-born choreographer Young Soon Kim is clearly one of them.' - Roslyn Sulcas, The New York Times

Please visit www.whitewavedance.org for more information about the 2027 SoloDuo Dance Festival.

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...