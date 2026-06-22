SINGAPORE BALLET MASTERPIECES Will Come to Esplanade in July

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The Singapore Ballet will return to the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay with Singapore Ballet Masterpieces, a three-part anniversary programme running from 31 July to 2 August 2026 at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre in Singapore. The production is part of a celebratory season marking Artistic Director Janek Schergen’s 20th year with the company and highlights the company’s artistic evolution through a curated triple bill of works by Choo-San Goh, Nils Christe, and Tim Rushton, according to Esplanade listings.

The programme features Choo-San Goh’s Schubert Symphony, a neoclassical work known for its precision and musicality; Nils Christe’s Purcell Pieces, which explores baroque textures through lyrical movement; and Tim Rushton’s Quiver, a contemporary work characterized by rhythmic intensity and modern choreographic language. The evening is positioned as both a retrospective and forward-looking statement of the company’s repertoire, showcasing signature works that define Singapore Ballet’s identity.

Performances are scheduled for 31 July 2026 at 8 p.m., 1 August 2026 at 8 p.m., and 2 August 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade. The cast features Singapore Ballet’s principal and company dancers, though casting is subject to change. The production is accompanied by live performance elements typical of the company’s large-scale repertoire presentations, with emphasis on classical and contemporary ballet styles.

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