LAKE TAHOE DANCE FESTIVAL Returns for 14th Season Featuring Artists From NYCB, ABT, Boston Ballet and More

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Lake Tahoe Dance Collective will present the 14th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival from July 21-24, 2026, bringing together acclaimed artists from major ballet companies and Broadway for four days of performances along the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Founded in 2013 by Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher, the festival has become a celebrated summer tradition dedicated to presenting world-class dance in North Lake Tahoe. Now entering its second decade, the festival continues its mission of commissioning new work, preserving rarely performed classics, and creating opportunities for artists and audiences to connect through dance.

The 2026 festival will feature performances by Sierra Armstrong and Andrew Robare of American Ballet Theatre; Lia Cirio and Paul Craig of Boston Ballet; Taylor Stanley, Indiana Woodward, and Daniel Ulbricht of New York City Ballet; Stephen Hanna of Broadway and New York City Ballet; and Melody Mennite of Houston Ballet.

Among the featured works is Antony Tudor's The Leaves Are Fading, performed by Armstrong and Robare. The poignant pas de deux reflects on love, memory, and the passage of time through Tudor's signature emotional subtlety.

Stephen Hanna and Melody Mennite will perform Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Shadow Lovers, a duet exploring grief, remembrance, and the enduring presence of those we have lost. Set to music by Henry Purcell, the work examines how absence shapes and transforms emotional experience.

Daniel Ulbricht will perform Jerome Robbins' celebrated solo ballet A Suite of Dances, originally created in 1994 for Mikhail Baryshnikov. Set to selections from Johann Sebastian Bach's cello suites and accompanied live by cellist Mariko Wyrick, the work showcases Robbins' distinctive blend of humor, musicality, and introspection. A Suite of Dances will be performed exclusively during the Tuesday through Thursday festival performances.

The program also includes Lester Horton's historic solo Sarong Paramaribo, performed by Kristina Berger. Originally premiered in 1950, the work survives through a direct artistic lineage preserved by Berger, who continues to perform and steward the piece.

Boston Ballet artists Lia Cirio and Paul Craig will perform the pas de deux from William Forsythe's Herman Schmerman, an energetic and technically demanding work renowned for its athleticism, wit, and iconic yellow Versace costumes.

New York City Ballet principals Taylor Stanley and Indiana Woodward will perform the pas de deux from George Balanchine's Apollo, one of the defining works of neoclassical ballet. Set to Igor Stravinsky's score, the duet depicts the evolving relationship between Apollo and Terpsichore through intricate partnering and Balanchine's signature choreography.

The festival's closing night performance will also feature a special appearance by AkaMya Culture Group artists Sage Romero, Caitlin Ashmore, and Kaelene Ashmore, who will share traditional hoop dance and songs in recognition of the Wa She Shu It Deh people and the ancestral lands surrounding Lake Tahoe.

"Thank you, Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher, for founding this festival of living dance history, and keeping going," wrote Fjord Review. "You are keepers of humanity and hope."

Special Events

Opening Night Benefit Gala

Tuesday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Private Residence, Incline Village

The festival opens with an intimate lakeside gala featuring a live performance, wine, hors d'oeuvres by chef Alex Tolger, and opportunities to support Lake Tahoe Dance Collective's ongoing artistic and educational initiatives.

Kings Beach Community Night

Wednesday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Designed to make professional dance accessible to the entire community, Community Night in Kings Beach offers tickets priced at $35.

Tahoe City Community Night

Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 p.m.

William B. Layton Park

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for an evening of dance in a relaxed outdoor setting. Tickets are $35.

Closing Night Gala

Friday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.

William B. Layton Park

The festival concludes with a gala celebration featuring performances by artists from New York City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Broadway, and more, along with a pre-show reception, silent auction, food, wine, and cultural offerings from AkaMya Culture Group.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival website.

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