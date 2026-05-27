Martha Graham: The Mother of Psychological Dance at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

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You are promised an inspiring, interesting and entertaining visit to New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center where the exhibition, Martha Graham: The Mother of Psychological Dance is currently being presented. Curated to perfection by Jack Ferver, we had the pleasure of attending the press preview when Ferver led guests through the galleries and lent fascinating insights. Now open to the public through November 7, 2026, we are certain you will want to see this stunning exhibition many times.

The Martha Graham Dance Company was founded in 1926 by Martha Graham and remains the longest continuously operating dance company in the United States. Graham is acclaimed for effectively used movement to externalize emotion, memory, and the unconscious. Her ground-breaking art and contributions to the American cultural landscape have been influential for the last 100 years and continues to be very impactful.

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company said, "It is an honor to partner with the Library for the Performing Arts as we celebrate the Martha Graham Dance Company’s centennial—we couldn’t think of any better way to highlight our work this year than through this exciting exhibition. We are grateful to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division for their dedicated stewardship of Martha’s archives. Their work ensures that Martha’s revolutionary contributions to American culture are not just preserved in history, but remain a dynamic influence for generations to come.”

Upon entering the exhibition at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, you are immediately immersed in the creative and socially significant world of Martha Graham. Be sure to take the time to engage with each of the narratives. And as you course through the spacious galleries, relish the opportunity to view Martha Graham’s original costumes, watch dance videos, view stunning photos, and read a rare manuscript.

Curator, Jack Ferver stated, “I hope visitors—whether deeply familiar with her legacy or discovering it for the first time—are drawn into a meaningful relationship with her work, not only in its historical significance, but also in its enduring artistic and emotional resonance.”

Dance lovers and many more will be enthralled by Martha Graham: The Mother of Psychological Dance. We deeply appreciate the curatorial work of Jack Ferver and want to extend our sincerest congratulations to the Martha Graham Dance Company on their exciting Centennial Celebration.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center is located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023. For more information and hours of operation, please visit The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts | The New York Public Library and call (917) 229-9755.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL