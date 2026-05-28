Lake Tahoe Dance Collective to Present The 14th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

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Lake Tahoe Dance Collective is delighted to present the 14th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival from July 21-24, 2026, featuring artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Broadway, Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, and more. An opening night gala in Incline Village marks the beginning of the Festival, followed by Kings Beach Community Night, Tahoe City Community Night, and a closing night gala in William B. Layton Park. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laketahoedancecollective.org/laketahoedancefestival.

With a mission to present the finest quality professional dance and dance instruction in North Lake Tahoe, Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher started The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival in 2013, now in its second decade. Lake Tahoe Dance commissions new works, preserves the legacy of rarely seen classics and fan favorites, while offering the highest caliber artists a creative platform.

Artists featured at the 2026 Lake Tahoe Dance Festival include Sierra Armstrong and Andrew Robare (American Ballet Theatre); Lia Cirio and Paul Craig (Boston Ballet); Taylor Stanley, Indiana Woodward, and Daniel Ulbricht (New York City Ballet); Stephen Hanna (New York City Ballet/Broadway); and Melody Mennite (Houston Ballet).

Dance Pieces:

The Leaves Are Fading by Antony Tudor

Dancers: Sierra Armstrong & Andrew Robare

This delicately nuanced pas de deux is a reflection on love and the bittersweet beauty of the passing of life. As Summer drifts into Autumn we are reminded of the many seasons of our own lives, and how the melancholic beauty of falling blossoms and fading leaves can be seen as a greater metaphor of the infinite nature of life itself.

Shadow Lovers by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Dancers: Stephen Hanna & Melody Mennite

Shadow Lovers is choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and set to music by Henry Purcell, with costumes by Mark Zappone. The work explores themes of loss and grief, tracing how the absence of a loved one endures even as grief itself evolves over time, revealing a shifting emotional landscape shaped by memory and presence.

A Suite of Dances by Jerome Robbins

Dancer: Daniel Ulbricht

Cello: Mariko Wyrick

A Suite of Dances was created by Jerome Robbins in 1994 for the legendary Mikhail Baryshnikov. Set to selections from the solo cello suites of Johann Sebastian Bach and performed alongside a live cellist, the ballet is celebrated for its extraordinary musicality, with each movement emerging as a direct response to the score. Both introspective and playful, the work offers a portrait of a dancer in conversation with the music, revealing Robbins’ signature blend of humanity, wit, and emotional honesty.

*A Suite of Dances will only be in the Tue-Thu performances*

Sarong Paramaribo by Lester Horton

Dancer: Kristina Berger

Premiered in 1950 in Los Angeles, Sarong Paramaribo is a striking solo by Lester Horton set to music by Les Baxter. Performed here by Kristina Berger, the only remaining artist from this direct lineage, the work continues through her stewardship as it has been passed down by earlier generations of influential dance artists. The costume, reconstructed from the original design by Donald Martin, reflects this lineage and preserves a key visual element of the ballet’s history.

Herman Schmerman (pas de deux) by William Forsythe

Dancers: Lia Cirio & Paul Craig

An excerpt from Herman Schmerman highlights the distinctive voice of William Forsythe, whose innovative approach to choreography has expanded the boundaries of classical ballet. The work reflects his signature style, combining technically demanding movement with a sense of energy, wit, and playfulness. The ballet is set to “Herman Schmerman” by Thom Willems and is punctuated with dancers in vibrant yellow Versace costumes.

“I first heard that phrase [‘Herman Schmerman’] used by Steve Martin in the film Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid. I think it’s a lovely title that means nothing. The ballet means nothing, too. It’s a piece about dancing that will be a lot of fun. It’s just…talented dancers dancing around—and that’s good, isn’t it?”

–William Forsythe

Apollo (pas de deux) by George Balanchine

Dancers: Taylor Stanley & Indiana Woodward

The Apollo pas de deux is an iconic, neoclassical duet choreographed by George Balanchine in 1928, set to Igor Stravinsky's score. It features Apollo and the muse of dance, Terpsichore, in a "conversation" known for its intricate, mirrored movements and a famous "swimming" lift, showcasing a young god's discovery of art and love.

AkaMya Culture Group Offering (Friday only)

Artists: Sage Romero, Caitlin, and Kaelene

AkaMya Culture Group Artists Sage Romero, Caitlin Ashmore, and Kaelene Ashmore will share hoop dance and songs in honor and respect of the WaSheShuItDeh place and people. Their offering is shared in recognition of this land and its ancestors, with the intention of opening the space in a good way.

“Thank you, Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher, for founding this festival of living

dance history, and keeping going. You are keepers of humanity and hope.” — Fjord Review

SPECIAL PROGRAMS:

Opening Night Benefit Gala

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 5pm at Private Residence, Incline Village

Celebrate the 14th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival at the Opening Night Benefit in Incline Village—an elegant lakeside evening featuring a live performance, abundant wine, and plentiful hors d’oeuvres by celebrated chef Alex Tolger, with opportunities to support this beloved nonprofit organization. Seating provided.

Kings Beach Community Night

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 6pm at Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival believes strongly in making sure that the finest in dance is accessible to the whole community. Join Community Night in Kings Beach, where all tickets are just $35!

Tahoe City Community Night

Thursday, July 23, 2025 at 6pm at William B. Layton Park, Tahoe City

Bring your friends & family, a picnic blanket or chair, and enjoy this evening of dance and community in Tahoe City, tickets only $35!

Closing Night Gala

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 6pm at William B. Layton Park

The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival's Closing Night Gala celebrates bringing the finest in Dance to the shore of Lake Tahoe!

Artists from New York City Ballet, Broadway, Boston Ballet and more grace the stage following the pre-performance reception with food, wine, and silent auction. In addition to our stage performance, artists from AkaMya Culture Group will share native dances of celebration and community on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lia Cirio began her training at Swarthmore Ballet Theatre with Lori Ardis. She went on to train at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet under the direction of Marcia Dale Weary and Darla Hoover, where she also studied privately with Theresa Crawford and Rafael Grigorian. From 2008–2009, Cirio toured with Trey McIntyre Project, performing throughout the United States and the world. She danced principal roles in McIntyre's Reassuring Effects of Form, Poetry, and A Day in the Life, and originated roles in various new works by McIntyre. At age 16, Cirio was awarded a Level One award from the National Foundation for Advancement of the Arts and was a Presidential Scholar in the Arts finalist. She was also awarded the top scholarship and Founder's Award by Barbara Weisberger at the Regional Dance America Festival. She was Boston Ballet's Princess Grace Nominee in 2004. Cirio was named in Dance Magazine's first "On the Rise" feature article, and has been featured in additional articles in Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit, and on the cover of Pointe. She has been hailed as "one of the most accomplished actress-dancers in the company" by The Patriot Ledger, and as "an outstanding performer with tremendous stage presence" during Boston Ballet's Spain tour. She has performed in galas around the world including in the Philippines with Ballet Manila and in Mongolia and Japan with United Ballet Company. She has performed at the Lincoln Center and at the Guggenheim in Sonya Tayeh's Unveiling, as well as at Jacob's Pillow in Ballet Coast to Coast. Cirio was the co-founder of Cirio Collective, where she serves as the Assistant to the Artistic Director, as well as a dancer. In 2018, Cirio made her choreographic debut with Sta(i)r(e)s during BB@home: ChoreograpHER. In 2019, she choreographed Lenore for the second ChoreograpHER installment, as well as …the peppermint wind for Boston Ballet School's Next Generation. She choreographed Chesire for Ballet Academy East in New York City and will be choreographing world premieres for Festival Ballet Rhode Island and Boston Ballet's mainstage ChoreograpHER program in 2022. At 16, Cirio was invited by Mikko Nissinen to join Boston Ballet II. She was promoted to Boston Ballet's corps de ballet in 2004, to second soloist in 2006, and to soloist in 2007. From 2008–2009, Cirio toured with Trey McIntyre Project, performing throughout the United States and the world. Following her time with Trey McIntyre Project, she returned to Boston Ballet for the 2009–2010 season and was named principal dancer in 2010.

Paul Craig started his training with Deb Knight and Jefferson Baum at the Conservatory of Dance. He later received the Garold Gardner Scholarship to train at Virginia School of the Arts under the direction of Petrus Bosman and Tyrone Brooks. Before graduating, he was awarded the Virginia School of the Arts Merit Award and the Dean's Award. In 2006, he trained in Boston Ballet School's Trainee Program. His Boston Ballet repertoire includes August Bournonville's Pas de Six, Val Caniparoli's Lady of the Camellias (Gaston), Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot's (adapted by Larissa Ponomarenko) Giselle (Hilarion), John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet (Paris, Tybalt) and Onegin (Prince Gremin), Ivan Liška's Le Corsaire(Konrad), and Leonid Yakobson's Vestris. Craig has also enjoyed dancing an array of neoclassical and contemporary works including George Balanchine's Chaconne, Stravinsky Violin Concerto, Episodes, Divertimento No. 15, Symphony in Three Movements, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Theme and Variations, and Four Temperaments, Jorma Elo's Plan to B, Slice to Sharp, Double Evil, La Sacre Du Printemps, and Brake the Eyes, William Forsythe's Artifact 2017, The Second Detail, Pas/Parts 2018, Blake Works, and Playlist (EP), Jií Kylián's Bella Figura, Wings of Wax, and Petit Mort, Wayne McGregor's Chroma and Obsidian Tear, John Neumeier's Third Symphony of Gustav Mahler, Justin Peck's In Creases, Helen Pickett's Tsukiyo, Petal, and Eventide, Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free and Interplay, Norbert Vesak's Belong, and Christopher Wheeldon's Polyphonia. He has performed at Jacob's Pillow, Tanglewood Music Festival, Cape Cod Dance Festival, Spoleto Festival, World Ballet Competition Gala (2011 and 2012), and American Dance Competition Gala (2016), and has performed internationally in Russia, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Finland, Mexico, England, and Canada. He is also a dancer with Cirio Collective, a Boston-based contemporary dance company. Craig joined Boston Ballet II in 2007, was promoted to corps de ballet in 2008, and to second soloist in 2014. He was promoted to soloist during the 2015–2016 season and to principal dancer in 2017.

Stephen Hanna was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He entered the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in the fall of 1992. Mr. Hanna became an apprentice with New York City Ballet in 1997, and later that year he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. Mr. Hanna was promoted to the rank of soloist in February 2004, and in January 2005, he was promoted to principal dancer. In 2008, Stephen appeared in the original Broadway cast of Billy Elliott the Musical, and has since appeared in On the Town, An American in Paris, and most recently Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, as well as in The Piano Upstairs with Alessandra Ferri.

Taylor Stanley, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, began their dance training at age three at The Rock School. They attended summer programs at Miami City Ballet (2006–2007) and the School of American Ballet (SAB) in 2008, before enrolling full-time at SAB that fall. In September 2009, Taylor became an apprentice with New York City Ballet (NYCB), joining the corps de ballet in 2010. They were promoted to soloist in 2013 and principal dancer in 2016. Taylor received the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise in 2009 and the Janice Levin Award in 2011–2012. Since joining NYCB, Taylor has originated roles in works by Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Peter Martins, and Christopher Wheeldon, and has danced featured roles in classics by George Balanchine (Apollo, Agon, Serenade, Jewels, Square Dance) and Jerome Robbins (Opus 19/The Dreamer, The Goldberg Variations, Moves, N.Y. Export: Opus Jazz). They have pursued international dance training with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company, and have frequently collaborated with renowned choreographers including Jodi Melnick, Andrea Miller, Kyle Abraham, Christopher Williams, and Shamel Pitts, among others. Taylor earned a Bessie Award for "Outstanding Performance" in Kyle Abraham's The Runaway and has appeared as a guest artist with Andrea Miller's company, GALLIM. In 2022, Taylor curated and performed in Dichotomous Being: An Evening of Taylor Stanley at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival's 90th Anniversary season. Other partnerships and collaborations include BalletCollective, Guggenheim Works & Process, New York Choreographic Institute, Fire Island Dance Festival, and CARVALHOPARK Performance Series. Taylor currently serves on the SAB Alumni Advisory Committee on Diversity & Inclusion. They hold a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from St. Mary's College of California and are a registered yoga teacher (RYT 200). Taylor enjoys bringing their passion, distinctive artistry, and emotional depth to their performances as they continue to explore the intersection of classical and contemporary dance.

Daniel Ulbricht was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and began his dance training at the age of 11. At age 16, Mr. Ulbricht was invited by the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, to continue his training. As a student at SAB, Mr. Ulbricht performed with New York City Ballet as a Jester in Peter Martins' The Sleeping Beauty. In December 2000, he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and in November 2001 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. In January 2005, Mr. Ulbricht was promoted to the rank of soloist and principal dancer in May 2007. During his time there, he has danced featured roles in a number of Balanchine, Robbins, Martins, and Wheeldon ballets including George Balanchine's Prodigal Son, Tarantella, Stars and Stripes, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Mozartiana, Nutcracker, Symphony in 3, and The Steadfast Tin Soldier; Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, Interplay, Suite of Dances, and Four Seasons; and Peter Martins' Jeu de Cartes, Hallelujah Junction, Eight More, Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and Romeo + Juliet, among many others. Mr. Ulbricht has also danced Tarantella at the 2004 Kennedy Center Honors to celebrate the Balanchine Centenary. He has also performed at a number of national and international festivals and galas.

Melody Mennite, a Santa Cruz native, trained at Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Houston Ballet’s Ben Stevenson Academy. She joined Houston Ballet at 17 and was promoted to Principal in 2008, retiring after a distinguished 23-season career. Melody performed leading roles in classical and contemporary works by Balanchine, Kylian, Wheeldon, Tharp, and Forsythe, and originated numerous roles by Stanton Welch and others. She is also an accomplished choreographer and co-founder of REACH, a project supporting arts education through new choreography. Melody teaches at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and continues to choreograph and teach nationwide.

Indiana Woodward was born in Paris, France and began her dance training at the age of ten at the Yuri Grigoriev School of Ballet in Venice, California. Ms. Woodward began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, during the 2010 summer course and enrolled as a full-time student that fall. In August 2012, she became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in December 2012. Ms. Woodward was promoted to principal in October 2021. Ms. Woodward is a recipient of the 2016 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award and the 2016 Clive Barnes Foundation Award. In 2010, she won first place in the Bolshoi Ballet Academy Summer Intensive in New York City and was invited to perform at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy gala in Moscow.

Kristina Berger is an internationally acclaimed dancer, teacher, and choreographer with more than 30 years of experience performing and teaching around the world. A former scholarship student at The School at Jacob’s Pillow, she later returned as a performer and assistant to legendary director Milton Myers. Her career spans an extraordinary range of work, from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to Principal Dancer with The Erick Hawkins Dance Company, performances of Lester Horton works on stages including Jazz at Lincoln Center and The Kennedy Center, and appearances with Molissa Fenley & Company, The Washington Opera Ballet, and The Ballery Ensemble in Berlin. She was also the first Western woman to perform the virtuoso solo “Hanuman The Monkey King” in Bali, Indonesia and internationally with BALAM Dance Theatre and Semara Ratih.

Praised by New York Times critic Gia Kourlas for combining “extreme power” with “peaceful, free-flowing elasticity,” Kristina has built a career defined by strength, artistry, and versatility. She has taught at leading institutions including Marymount Manhattan College, Steps on Broadway, Joffrey School of Ballet, Taipei National University of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts. Based in Sweden, Kristina currently teaches Pilates, Horton Technique, and her own movement method, “Energy & Flow,” while serving on faculty at Balettakademien Göteborg and continuing to perform throughout Europe and the USA.

Sierra Armstrong, a native of Advance, North Carolina, trained at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts before joining American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2016. She became an apprentice with American Ballet Theatre in 2017, joined the corps de ballet in 2018, and was promoted to Soloist in 2025. Her repertoire includes featured roles in Don Quixote, Giselle, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and Sylvia, and she has originated leading roles in contemporary works including City of Women, Midnight Pas de Deux, and Overlook.

Andrew Robare, a native of Winchester, Virginia, trained at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts before joining American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2018. He became an apprentice with American Ballet Theatre in 2021 and joined the corps de ballet in 2022. His repertoire includes featured roles in Swan Lake, Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, Sylvia, and Woolf Works, as well as leading roles in contemporary works including Bach Partita, Sextet, Children’s Songs Dance, and Mercurial Son.

ABOUT LAKE TAHOE DANCE COLLECTIVE:

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective’s mission is to promote classical, modern, and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education, and outreach, enriching the community as a whole as a cultural destination.

What started as Tahoe Youth Ballet in 2009 with a single performance has become a company and school that presents a range of performances for Lake Tahoe audiences throughout the year, including its own productions as well as visiting dance companies.

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization.

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