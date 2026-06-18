LILIOM to Make Chicago Premiere as Joffrey Ballet Opens 2026-27 Season

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The Joffrey Ballet will open its 2026-27 season with the Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's landmark narrative ballet Liliom. Inspired by Ferenc Molnár's 1909 play and later the basis for the musical adaptation Carousel, Liliom traces a haunting story of love and redemption set against the faded glamour of a Depression-era amusement park. One of the choreographer's most profound artistic endeavors, Neumeier's theatrical tour de force comes to life with an evocative score by multi-Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand. Liliom takes place for ten performances only at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, from September 17–27, 2026.

Neumeier's adaptation follows Liliom, the charismatic but self-destructive carnival barker whose fierce love for Julie is unraveled by pride, poverty, and rage. Set amid the dreamlike, faded glamour of an American amusement park during the Great Depression, passion turns toward crime—and ultimately, tragedy.

Granted a chance to return to Earth after death, Liliom confronts the consequences of his choices and attempts one final act of grace. What remains is a stark reckoning with guilt and the fragile possibility of redemption. Rarely presented in the United States, the Joffrey is the first American ballet company to bring Liliom to life. Distinguished by Neumeier's signature emotional depth and theatrical nuance, Liliom takes shape through multi-Academy Award-winning composer Michel Legrand's evocative score, blending classical and jazz influences that echo a restless America.

One of the most influential artists of our time, Neumeier returns to the Joffrey and the Lyric Opera House following the critically acclaimed run of The Little Mermaid in 2023 and the Lyric Opera's first collaboration with the Joffrey, Orphée et Eurydice, in 2017.

The 2026-27 season continues with two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker, returning with its unmistakable sense of magic, December 4–27, 2026, followed by Notes on Love, February 4–14, 2027, a program exploring love through four distinct lenses—with favored works by Liam Scarlett and Nicolas Blanc, alongside a world premiere by Winning Works alum Houston Thomas. Closing the season in glorious fashion is the North American premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Sleeping Beauty, a timeless fairy tale transformed into a theatrical spectacle, featuring Jerome Kaplan's lavish costume and set design and Tchaikovsky's greatest score. The beloved classic is a magical celebration for audiences of all ages, May 13–23, 2027.

Liliom features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

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