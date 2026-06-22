Dances Patrelle Names Christopher Charles McDaniel as New Artistic Director

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Dances Patrelle has appointed Christopher Charles McDaniel as Artistic Director, effective July 1, 2026. McDaniel succeeds the company's beloved founder, Francis Patrelle, whose artistry, generosity, and vision shaped generations of dancers and audiences throughout New York City's dance community.

﻿The announcement comes as Dances Patrelle prepares to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Yorkville Nutcracker, Francis Patrelle's cherished New York City reimagining of the holiday classic and one of the city's most beloved seasonal ballet traditions.

For McDaniel, the appointment represents both a professional milestone and a deeply personal homecoming.

"This appointment means a great deal to me," said McDaniel. "It feels fulfilling and hopeful. I said yes because I am committed to helping shape the future of ballet in whatever ways I can. This opportunity allows me to create space for others, honor a remarkable legacy, and demonstrate the care I believe we can bring to our artistic communities."

McDaniel's relationship with Dances Patrelle began as a teenager at Ballet Academy East, where he first studied with Francis Patrelle. Drawn to Patrelle's warmth, humor, and unwavering belief in people, McDaniel quickly became a devoted student and performer, eventually dancing numerous roles in The Yorkville Nutcracker and later coaching and mentoring younger generations of artists within the production.

"Francis's legacy is one of generosity, kindness, joy, and excellence," McDaniel said. "He taught me that you can lead a room without raising your voice-that clarity, humor, and respect can inspire great work. Carrying his legacy forward is an immense honor."

A celebrated performer, educator, and arts leader, McDaniel has built a distinguished career spanning more than two decades. After receiving a scholarship to study at Dance Theatre of Harlem, he performed with Dance Theatre of Harlem Ensemble, Los Angeles Ballet, Ballet San Antonio, and later returned to Dance Theatre of Harlem as a principal dancer. Following his retirement from performing, he joined the faculty of the School of American Ballet, becoming the first person of color recruited to the faculty who neither trained at the school nor danced with New York City Ballet. Today he continues to teach throughout New York City while developing community-focused arts initiatives through Trouble Maker: Public Works.

As Artistic Director, McDaniel will guide the artistic vision of Dances Patrelle while expanding opportunities for dancers, strengthening community engagement, cultivating new artistic partnerships, and preserving the welcoming spirit that has long defined the organization.

"As Dances Patrelle enters its next chapter, I'd like to connect with the thriving dance community and bring opportunities to those who are looking to dance and grow," McDaniel said. "I want dancers to experience joy and possibility. I want audiences to fall in love with ballet and see themselves reflected in the stories we tell."

The upcoming 30th Anniversary season of The Yorkville Nutcracker will serve as the first major milestone of McDaniel's tenure. Set throughout New York City's Upper East Side, the production has become a treasured holiday tradition, introducing thousands of children, families, and audiences to ballet over the last three decades.

About Christopher Charles McDaniel

Christopher Charles McDaniel is a multifaceted artist originally from East Harlem, NYC. He is a dancer, singer, actor, teacher, choreographer, and published author! He began his ballet training at the Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) School at age 10. At DTH he trained closely with its founder, Arthur Mitchell, and the acclaimed faculty in classical ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and African Dance. He went on to study at the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Boston Ballet (Summer 2008), and Ballet Academy East (BAE).

Upon graduating from high school, Christopher signed a professional contract with the Dance Theatre of Harlem Ensemble and toured with them for two seasons. In 2010, he relocated to Los Angeles to join the Los Angeles Ballet. During his five seasons with the company, he originated roles in various contemporary, classical, and neoclassical works. His performances earned him mentions in the LA Times, LA Weekly, and Broadway World, among other publications. Christopher was also very instrumental in the development of various outreach programs and initiatives for the Los Angeles Ballet.

After completing the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet's Ballet Teacher Workshop in 2013, Christopher became a much sought-after teacher and coach. He served on the faculty of Los Angeles Ballet School, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, and Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and appeared as a guest teacher for various other dance schools in the Southern California area.

In 2013, Christopher's story, 'A Dance With Destiny,' was published in the Lemons to Lemonade edition of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. This opened doors for him to engage with various communities as a motivational speaker.

After appearing with Ballet San Antonio as a guest artist for their production of Ben Stevenson's Swan Lake in the fall of 2015, Christopher joined the company as a Demi-Soloist to dance the title role in the ballet Peter Pan, and was promoted to Soloist the following Spring. Christopher joined the teaching faculty for the Ballet Conservatory of South Texas, San Antonio Ballet School, and Connally's Dance Workshop.

In addition to teaching students, Christopher has been a company teacher for Los Angeles Ballet, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Ballet San Antonio, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. Christopher has also served as a stager and rehearsal director.

Christopher is a 2016/2017 National Visiting Fellow for the School of American Ballet's Diversity and Inclusion Program!

In the fall of 2017, Christopher accepted a contract with the Dance Theatre of Harlem company and immediately began performing leading roles, teaching master classes, and managing the company's social media platforms. His repertoire includes works by Robert Garland, George Balanchine, Ulysses Dove, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Darrell Grand Moultrie, among others.

Christopher joined the summer faculty of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet in 2018. He went on to also join the faculty of Ballet Academy East, teaching in both the Graded Level and Adult Divisions.

Christopher has choreographed ballets for BAE, Los Angeles Ballet, Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, Ballet San Antonio, Ballet Conservatory of South Texas, Dance Theatre of Harlem's Virtual 2020 Vision Gala, the 2022 Stars of American Ballet tour, LaGuardia High Schools' 2024 Graduation Dance concert, The Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center, and Harvard University's Harvard Ballet Company!

In the fall of 2019, Christopher created the 'Beer, Bubbles & Ballet' fundraiser for Dance Theatre of Harlem. This annual event granted company artists the chance to be choreographers, stagers, and dance roles that they had a curiosity for. In 2021, due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic, Christopher curated the event virtually, producing and editing several of the evening's ballets.

Christopher made his big screen debut in 2020 when he starred in the film Happiness playing the role of Trey. He also starred as himself dancing in an episode of the Starz Network TV Show Run the World.

In the Fall of 2021, Christopher was invited to join the faculty of the School of American Ballet as a Teaching Fellow, studying the Balanchine style and the SAB syllabus, and also substitute teaching where needed.

After six incredible seasons touring the country and world with DTH, Christopher proudly retired from the stage and joined the Permanent Faculty at the School of American Ballet, making him the first person of color to join the faculty, having not trained at SAB or danced with the NYC Ballet. Dance Teacher magazine wrote a feature on his historic appointment! In the Fall of 2025, McDaniel became an Adjunct Professor of ballet at Marymount Manhattan College!

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