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The vibrant energy of street dance is set to take over the Quartier des Spectacles once again: JOAT Festival international de street dance, the largest festival of its kind in the Americas, is back for another edition, running from September 1 to 7, 2026, in co-production with Danse Danse.

Staying true to its inclusive DNA, the festival promises a week of Breaking, Hip Hop and Popping battles, Music Composer battles, free introductory street dance workshops, master classes, conferences, an art market and much more to discover the world of street dance. As always, the event takes place in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, for all ages, and includes tons of free outdoor activities. Through its diverse programming, the festival's artistic director Handy Yacinthe highlights the street dance community, presenting local and internationally acclaimed performers.

Battles at Club Soda and Prestigious Guests

In a one-on-one format, artists will take turns improvising to music chosen live by the DJ, with an MC leading the way. International judges will then select the winners in each category. Among the distinguished judges is Mr Wiggles, a renowned Breaking star from the Bronx and member of one of the oldest breaking collectives, MASS, three-time champion of the Red Bull BC One Canada national finals and a two-time winner of the JOAT Breaking Finale, and Acky, a world champion and one of the most influential figures in popping. DJ FLEG, whom we saw as the breaking DJ at the 2024 Olympics, will be back this year.

More than 250 dancers are expected to compete in the Prelims, which will take place during the day on the Esplanade de la Place des Arts. On the basis of a solo improvisation, 16 finalists will be selected to participate in the final battle at Club Soda. All finalists will receive a cash prize, a festival feature that's uncommon in the world of battles.

JOAT KidzBattle Returns to Club Soda!

Since its beginnings, the Festival has opened its doors to all generations with the JOAT KidzBattle, an All Styles dance battle for kids and pre-teens with Urban-Element Zone. For a second year, the KidzBattles will be held in the same format as the adults: the finals will take place at Club Soda in the presence of international judges. In order to give everyone the chance to participate, the contestants will not be chosen in advance, but will have to go through the selection process at the main stage of the Esplanade de la Place des Arts.

This year, JOAT Festival's media partner Stance welcomes global phenomenon and street dance prodigy MIYU as a special battle guest. Originally from Indonesia with over 1 million fans on Instagram, at only 12 years old she has rapidly risen on the international stage, captivating audiences with her exceptional mastery of movement and magnetic energy.

Not-to-be-Missed Events

The JOAT Festival will begin on September 1 with CHŌRA. Conceived by dancer PAX, composer Lunice and audiovisual artist Neurotypique, CHŌRA is an immersive and interdisciplinary work where dance, music and digital arts converge into a living language. Presented in collaboration with the Société des arts technologiques (SAT) as part of its residency program, a first for the festival, the show will run from September 1 to 5, followed by its presentation as a film as of September 8.

At the same time, master classes will be given by battle judges and international guests, offering a unique opportunity for dance enthusiasts and novices alike. The festival will also feature the SPOT Session, a free practice area for all street dance lovers, hosted by 100lux. This edition will see the return of the MKA Sessions krump battle-performances, and confrontations between music composers with C'est quoi les DAWs presented in collaboration with the Centre des Mémoires Montréalaises (MEM).

Presented at the MEM throughout the festival week, DECYPHER traces the history of Breaking in Montreal through archival footage and the testimonies of key figures from the scene.

Finally, the Festival will present Dialogue avec l'histoire at the MEM, a discussion event highlighting artists connected to 1980s and 1990s street dance through their respective archives. Guided by an approach that encourages intergenerational knowledge sharing, this gathering will use these documents to drive the conversation.

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