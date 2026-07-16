JEWELS Will Come to the Royal Danish Theatre in September

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Jewels by George Balanchine will come to the Royal Danish Theatre in September. Performances will run 19 September - 27 October.

In Denmark, August Bournonville’s name is woven into the very fabric of ballet history. In the United States, no single figure has shaped the art form more profoundly than George Balanchine. The Russian-American dancer, choreographer and co-founder of the renowned New York City Ballet not only created some of the 20th century’s most enduring works; he also forged a distinctive choreographic language that has travelled the world for nearly a century, shaping generations of dancers and captivating audiences – from first-time theatre-goers to devoted ballet lovers.

Balanchine spent most of his adult life in New York, and it was here that the inspiration for Jewels first took shape. On his daily walks along Fifth Avenue, he would often pause before the windows of Van Cleef & Arpels, mesmerised by displays of diamonds, emeralds and rubies – each crowned by a tiara, reminiscent of the splendour of the Tsar’s court. From this image emerged the idea of a ballet devoted to three precious stones.

Jewels is a journey through history – both that of ballet and of Balanchine himself. Through emeralds, rubies and diamonds, he evokes three great epochs of dance, interwoven with the defining chapters of his own life: from his childhood in Russia, through his formative years in France, to his artistic flowering in America.

The green Emeralds, set to music by Fauré, pays homage to the romantic French ballet of the 19th century – lyrical and tinged with quiet longing. The red Rubies, to Stravinsky’s vibrant score, captures the sharp-edged dynamism of jazz-age America. Finally, the white Diamonds, set to Tchaikovsky, crowns the evening with a tribute to the grandeur of the Russian Imperial tradition – virtuosic, elegant and resplendent.

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