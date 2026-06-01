Gaudanse Names Grand Prize Winner of Key to Your HeART House Raffle

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The gaudanse Key to Your HeART House Raffle has revealed the grand prize winner of $20,00 cash, Jazzmin Walker, in the May drawing. Every $50 ticket sold will help fund access to dance and the performing arts, community movement workshops centered on physical and mental wellness, presenting/venue partnerships, creation and curating of new work, emerging artist mentorship and support, affordable artist residency housing, and providing artists with sustainable wages that keep the soul of artist communities alive.

"Supporting the arts means supporting humanity. Being creative is the act of experiencing the gift of life to the fullest. Art means the world to me. It has the ability to push the boundaries of humanity so that we can continue to evolve. So, to everyone who has supported us thus far, thank you for aiding in keeping art alive."

gaudanse deeply appreciates every supporter who contributed to their mission during their most ambitious fundraising campaign yet. Together, we will continue our journey of creative innovation and industry disruption, ensuring that we can create sustainable, accessible, wellness-based practices for dance, performing arts, education, and cultural preservation.

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...