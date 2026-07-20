FINI International Dance Awards & Gala Performance to Celebrate 16th Edition

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The FINI International Dance Awards & Gala Performance will celebrate its 16th edition on August 30 at 8 p.m. at the Ailey Citigroup Theater. The lineup of performers includes Graham 2, Ballet Eloelle Grandiva, the Fini Dance Junior Company, Dzul Dance Company, and more.

Michael Mao, founder and artistic director of Michael Mao Dance, will be honored with the 2026 Fini Lifetime Achievement Award while also celebrating his 80th birthday.

The Extraordinary Dance Award will be presented to Leslie Andrea Williams, a principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company. Williams will also perform Spectre from Martha Graham's Chronicle.

Two young dancers will receive Rising Star Awards:

Itzkan Barbosa Dzul, formerly of Miami City Ballet and currently with BalletX

Giuliano Ruocco, a former Fini dance student, graduate of BAE, and current member of Milwaukee Ballet

The evening will also feature:

Graham 2 performing Weaving by Michael Mao as a tribute to the choreographer

The Fini Junior Company performing Mao's Black Madrigal

Ballet Eloelle Grandiva performing Don Q

A work by Atlanta choreographer Cammi Nevarez

A work by Mirko Giordano addressing domestic violence, presented with the support of Com.It.Es – Comitato degli Italiani all'Estero

Additional performances to be announced.

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