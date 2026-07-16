Dance Theatre of Harlem to Perform at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx

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Lehman Center for the Performing Arts presents Dance Theatre of Harlem in The Bronx on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7PM at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx, New York 10468. Tickets are $31.15-$76.65 and can be purchased here. Tickets for kids 10 and under are $5! Call the Box Office (718.960.8833) to arrange for children's tickets.

Experience the elegance, power, and artistry of the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem in an exclusive one-night-only performance in the Bronx. Celebrated for its groundbreaking legacy and breathtaking repertoire, this extraordinary company brings together classical ballet, contemporary works, and unmatched athleticism in an evening that promises to inspire audiences of all ages. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness one of America's most acclaimed dance institutions live on our stage for a truly unforgettable cultural event.

PROGRAM:

Take Me With You

Choreography by Robert Bondara

A contemporary pas de deux set to the music of Radiohead. Robert Bondara on creating Take Me With You: The catchy percussion beat of the Radiohead song 'Reckoner' became the first trigger and source of inspiration for movement language and choreography. Getting deeper into the creative process and vague lyrics of the song in a very personal way, the content of the choreography got closer to reflecting on our existence, our efforts to grasp the meaning of life despite 'bittersweet distractors.' What is essential for the piece is metaphysical experience, an elusive atmosphere determining the relationship.

Blake Works IV (The Barre Project)

Choreography by William Forsythe

Created specifically for Dance Theatre of Harlem and set to the electro-soul music of British composer James Blake. Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) was a commission for the Dance Theatre of Harlem and part of William Forsythe's continuously evolving work 'The Barre Project'. The work derives its inspiration from the propulsive and rigorously structured songs of composer James Blake, whose work appears primarily in the popular music idiom. The Barre series began in 2021 at the height of the pandemic as a filmed dance that was streamed to a global audience facing the restrictions on live performance at the time. The live stage version for Dance Theatre of Harlem features choreographed sections that highlight the diverse and formidable talents of the ensemble and is a version of the ballet that is unique to this company alone.

About Blake Works IV (The Barre Project)

Nyman String Quartet No. 2

Choreography by Robert Garland

Set to Michael Nyman's 'String Quartet No.2,' DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland continues his signature exploration of the intersection of cultures that is contemporary America. Complex and witty, this sophisticated work shows off the unique capacity of the company's artists to code-switch with abandon. 'This work is dedicated to the memory of two men whom I admire: John Wesley Carlos, former track and field medal winner at the 1968 Summer Olympics, well known for his triumphant salute upon the winners' podium that year, and Dance Theatre of Harlem's Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus, Mr. Arthur Mitchell (1924-2018).' - Robert Garland

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim whose mission is to: present a multicultural ballet Company who perform the most demanding repertory at the highest level of quality; maintain a world-class school that trains young people in classical ballet and the allied arts; and provide arts education, community outreach programs, and positive role models for all.

Since its founding in 1980, Lehman Center for the Performing Arts has been deeply rooted in the cultural life of the Bronx. As the only theater of its size in the borough, with a capacity of more than 2,200 seats, Lehman Center provides Bronx residents with local, affordable access to high-quality live performances that entertain, educate, inspire, and celebrate the traditions of a multi-cultural community. In its 46-year tenure, The Center has been committed to bringing both local and national attention to historically underrepresented groups in the performing arts, such acts as Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald in the 80s and 90s to the Janelle Monae Super Bowl halftime show in 2011. Lehman Center serves the artistic needs of the community through four distinct programming series: 'Punchline,' 'First Curtain,' 'Bronx Music,' and 'The Discovery Series,' with specific focus on youth programming, comedy, the musical heritage of the Bronx, and exposure to wider global cultures. These longstanding traditions underscore Lehman Center's historic role as one of the Bronx's most important cultural institutions, dedicated to preserving and uplifting diverse artistic heritage for all.

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