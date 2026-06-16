American Dance Festival to Honor Glenna Batson, Carla Maxwell & Dan Wagoner Posthumously

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The American Dance Festival's 2026 Balasaraswati/Joy Anne Dewey Beinecke Endowed Chair for Distinguished Teaching will posthumously honor dance educators Glenna Batson, Carla Lena Maxwell, and Dan Wagoner. A series of movement classes and discussions celebrating their contributions to the dance field will be held during ADF's 2026 Summer Dance Intensive (SDI).



“Dan, Carla, and Glenna ignited a passion for and devotion to dance among their students,” said Nile H. Russell, ADF's Director of Education. “They taught us to care for our bodies, minds, and each other, and carved pathways that allow future generations to carry forth the banner and legacies of modern dance in America.”

Former colleagues and students of the honorees will teach movement classes in the honorees' style for SDI students and share their stories about what it means to carry their legacy. Concluding these classes, students will have the opportunity to add messages about their experience to the Living Legacy banner, which will be on display. The display will include photos of the honorees for the ADF community to reflect upon and continue adding messages throughout the season.

ADF's 2026 performance season will take place from May 27 to July 25 in Durham, NC. Tickets can be purchased online or the Duke University Box Office.

About ADF

With a legacy spanning 93 years, the American Dance Festival has served as a premier institution for modern dance, attracting artists, audiences, and thousands of students worldwide. ADF fosters innovation by nurturing new works, offering intensive training, and supporting artists at all career stages. ADF has served as a laboratory for experimentation and innovation by promoting the creation of new works and collaborations, educating generations of dancers through intensive training programs, presenting live and screen dance to the public, and developing humanities and international exchange programs. Originating in 1934 at the Bennington School of Dance, ADF relocated to Connecticut College in 1948 and has called Duke University and Durham home for the past 49 years. Since 2012, ADF has offered year-round programming at its Samuel H. Scripps Dance Studios, including movement classes for all ages and experience levels, Parkinson's Movement Initiative, choreographic residencies, and informal showings and performances. ADF also values community engagement, notably through ADF Project Dance, established in 1998, which partners with local organizations to bring dance to youth in the Triangle area.

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