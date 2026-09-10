ABT to Host Final Performances of Herman Cornejo and James Whiteside

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American Ballet Theatre announced that Principal Dancers James Whiteside and Herman Cornejo will conclude their performing careers with the Company during ABT's 2027 Metropolitan Opera House Season. Whiteside will give his final performance on June 30, 2027, in Giselle, opposite Isabella Boylston. Cornejo will give his final performance on July 22, 2027, in Swan Lake, opposite Skylar Brandt.

Though their careers have followed very different paths, both artists have transformed the Company through exceptional artistry, fearless creativity, unwavering dedication, and an enduring commitment to ballet. Herman Cornejo devoted his entire professional life to American Ballet Theatre, rising from ABT Studio Company to become one of its most revered Principal Dancers. James Whiteside reimagined what it means to be a ballet artist in the 21st century, bringing fearless creativity both on stage and beyond. Together, they have helped shape the modern identity of American Ballet Theatre.

Following his farewell performance, James Whiteside will continue his career as a dancer, choreographer, writer, musician, recording artist, producer, creative collaborator, and advocate for the arts and LGBTQ+ communities.

Herman Cornejo is writing a book about his journey and will continue performing, choreographing, and teaching, and will appear as a guest artist around the world while continuing to help and guide the next generation of artists.

'Every era of American Ballet Theatre is shaped by extraordinary artists whose talent leaves a lasting imprint on the Company. Herman Cornejo and James Whiteside have done exactly that, each in his own remarkable way,' said Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre.

'Herman represents the very heart of American Ballet Theatre. From a young dancer in ABT Studio Company to becoming the longest-serving Principal Dancer on our roster, he has embodied artistic excellence, humility, generosity, and an unwavering devotion to this institution. Whether soaring across the stage as the Prince in Swan Lake, bringing incomparable passion to Romeo, or captivating audiences across the great classical and dramatic repertoire, Herman has given us deep and memorable performances that will forever be part of ABT's history. While audiences around the world will continue to experience his artistry, it is here, on the ABT stage, that his legacy will be felt most deeply.

James has inspired audiences by fearlessly redefining what it means to be a ballet artist today. From his commanding interpretations of the great classical princes to memorable performances in works by Alexei Ratmansky and other leading choreographers, James has brought intelligence, wit, athleticism, and extraordinary theatricality to every role. Beyond the stage, through choreography, writing, music, film, and advocacy, he has opened doors for other artists to think more expansively about who they can be while remaining deeply committed to the rigor and tradition of classical ballet.

Together, Herman and James leave American Ballet Theatre immeasurably richer. While we will miss seeing them perform with the Company, their influence on ABT, our audiences, and the world of dance will continue for generations to come.'

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