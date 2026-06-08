World Chess Hall of Fame Music Director Brian Woods to Release Prokofiev Album

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The World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries' Classical Music Director Brian Woods will release the album Prokofiev: Miniatures, an examination of Sergei Prokofiev's short-form piano works as central expressions of the composer's modernist voice, on July 24.

The album features three collections, Visions fugitives, Tales of an Old Grandmother, and Sarcasms, each revealing a distinct facet of Prokofiev's compositional language. While the compositions originate from his early years, Prokofiev's music reaches new expressive and architectural heights that continue to challenge performers and listeners alike. Woods meets these challenges head-on, with an ironclad technique and innovative interpretations that reflect the composer at his most direct and uncompromising. In its clarity and immediacy, Prokofiev: Miniatures is a celebration of Prokofiev's unique talent to say more with less.

American pianist Brian Woods has emerged as a compelling artist of international acclaim, uniting commanding interpretations with expressive depth and dazzling stage presence. He released his debut album Wanderings on Navona Records in 2024. Following a subscription debut in 2024 with the North Carolina Symphony, Woods continues to build momentum as an exciting young artist with a growing international audience and a rapidly expanding discography. During his tenure as Music Director at the World Chess Hall of Fame & Galleries, the WCHOF Music Series has quickly grown into one of the most in-demand chamber music series in the Midwest.

Prokofiev: Miniatures will be released on July 24 by Navona Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms, as well as in a limited release on compact disc. Visit brianwoodspianist.com to learn more and pre-order CDs.

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