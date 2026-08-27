Violinist Jiyuan Yang Explores Memory, Sound and Storytelling in Vestige

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Written by Wyatt Harris

For violinist Jiyuan Yang, recording Vestige became less about capturing a perfect take than finding a sound that felt right.

Released by Manus Label on July 3, 2026, Vestige brings together Fritz Kreisler’s Liebesleid, Astor Piazzolla’s Oblivion, and Jules Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs. Pianist Piaoru Li joins Yang on the recording, while Mingfu Han, head of Manus Label, served as producer and provided artistic direction for the project.

The three works come from different musical worlds, but Yang and Han were interested in what might connect them emotionally. The title Vestige—something that remains after much of the original has disappeared—offered a way into that idea. Across the program, nostalgia, distance and memory emerge in different forms: the bittersweet elegance of Liebesleid, the stillness of Oblivion, and the inward, almost vocal quality of Massenet’s Méditation.

Finding that connection took time.

Yang and Han recorded the program three times. Between sessions, they returned to questions that could not necessarily be solved by playing more accurately: How close should the violin sound feel? How much should a phrase linger? When does a beautiful tone begin to sound too polished for the emotion behind it?

“We kept looking for the color and the feeling behind the music,” Yang said. “There were takes that were technically good, but Mingfu and I both felt that something was still missing. By the third recording, I was thinking less about making a perfect recording and more about what kind of story the sound was telling.”

That search also changed the way Yang approached familiar repertoire. Kreisler’s Liebesleid, often heard as a charming Viennese miniature, became more bittersweet. In Oblivion, restraint mattered more than projection. Massenet’s Méditation offered another challenge: allowing the violin line to unfold with the freedom of a voice without turning its lyricism into sentimentality.

For Han, the process involved listening not only for individual takes but for a larger arc across the recording. The goal was to make three familiar works feel less like separate selections and more like different memories within the same story.

The project arrives at a period of change in Yang’s career.

Trained in China and the United States, Yang has built much of his professional foundation as a performer. He has performed with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and Topeka Symphony Orchestra, along with the University of Kansas Symphony Orchestra, Temple University Symphony Orchestra and Xinghai Symphony Orchestra. His solo and chamber performances have included appearances at Swarthout Recital Hall, Rock Hall and the Lied Center of Kansas, and he has participated in masterclasses with artists and ensembles including Stephanie Chase, Oleg Pokhanovski, the Takács Quartet and the Dover Quartet.

More recently, his work has begun to extend beyond the stage.

On August 23, Yang directed the inaugural San Francisco Regional Division of the Concert Star International Classical Music Competition at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Palo Alto. The new regional competition brought young pianists and string players together before a professional jury, with Ryan Nagarajan and Sruthi Hariharan receiving the top honors in their respective groups and advancing to the competition’s Final Round at Carnegie Hall in New York City on January 25, 2027.

For Yang, organizing the regional program felt connected to his experience as a performer rather than separate from it.

“When you have spent so much time preparing for performances yourself, you understand what it feels like to walk onto a stage and be evaluated,” Yang said. “I wanted the competition to feel serious, but also to be an experience that gives young musicians something useful to take with them afterward.”

Following the Palo Alto event, Yang will continue with Concert Star as San Francisco Regional Director and Artistic Advisor, working on future competitions, concerts, masterclasses and other music programs in the Bay Area.

He also serves as a Violinist and Artistic Program Producer with the International Classical Music Alliance (ICMA), where his work combines performance with the development of classical music and educational programs. Beginning in November, he is also expected to join Almost Quintet as a violinist, expanding his chamber music and collaborative performance work.

Despite those growing responsibilities, Yang says he does not see performance, recording and artistic programming as separate directions. The experience of making Vestige, in particular, reinforced how much of his work begins with the same basic act: listening closely.

“Recording three times sounds like we were trying to correct things,” Yang said. “But it was really the opposite. We were trying to get closer to something that felt honest. Sometimes you have to hear what isn't there yet before you know what you are looking for.”

For Vestige, what remained after that process was not simply a collection of three works, but a record of Yang’s evolving ideas about sound, memory and musical storytelling.

Vestige is available now on major digital music platforms.

About Jiyuan Yang

Jiyuan Yang is a violinist, artistic program producer, adjudicator and educator whose work spans orchestral and chamber performance, recording and arts programming. He has performed with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and Topeka Symphony Orchestra and in solo, chamber and orchestral settings in the United States and China. He currently serves as Violinist and Artistic Program Producer with the International Classical Music Alliance (ICMA) and San Francisco Regional Director and Artistic Advisor for the Concert Star International Classical Music Competition.

Learn More

Listen to Jiyuan Yang’s Vestige

Available on major streaming platforms:

https://music.imusician.pro/a/cD_rCiv-/

Concert Star International Classical Music Competition

Learn more about the competition and its regional programs:

https://concertstar.org/

Almost Quintet

Learn more about the ensemble and upcoming performances:

https://almostquintet.com/

Photo Credit: Jiyuan Yang