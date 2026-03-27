Video: Violinist Edward W. Hardy Performs Ariana Grande, Queen, Puccini & More At His Subway Series

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dr. Edward W. Hardy recentlyperformed, in order of appearance, his original composition "Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music," and sections from "Colors of My Life" from Barnum alongside Andre De Shields and Drew Wutke, "7 Rings" (Ariana Grande), Nessun Dorma from Turandot (Giacomo Puccini), and Oblivion (Astor Piazzolla). He continues with "Forget You" (CeeLo Green), "Say My Name" (Destiny's Child), "Meditation de Thaïs" (Jules Massenet), "Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic), "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess (George Gershwin), and "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen).

New footage from Backstage Pass with Lia Chang also includes an interview with Dr. Hardy and was filmed on March 14-15 during his "Subway Series" at New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

Watch the performances below!

About Dr. Edward W. Hardy

Composer-violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy bridges classical, contemporary, and Black musical traditions. Known for his acclaimed score for the Obie Award-winning "The Woodsman," he has performed at Carnegie Hall 33 times and appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week. A DownBeat Award winner with one album, eight singles, and a growing catalog of genre-spanning compositions, he continues shaping contemporary violin performance through storytelling and cultural reflection.