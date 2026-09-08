Single Tickets Now Available For Sarasota Concert Association’s 2026–27 Season
The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January: The Takács Quartet with pianist Jeremy Denk, and Van Cliburn Competition-winning pianist Aristo Sham.
Single tickets for the Sarasota Concert Association's 2026–27 season are now available, opening the door to a celebration of world-renowned orchestras and chamber musicians. This season features five Great Performers Series concerts and two distinguished Special Events, bringing some of the world's most celebrated artists to Sarasota.
The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January: the Takács Quartet with pianist Jeremy Denk; Van Cliburn Competition-winning pianist Aristo Sham; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne; and the return of The Cleveland Orchestra, led by conductor Semyon Bychkov with pianist Alexandre Kantorow.
Enhancing the season's musical tapestry, the Sarasota Concert Association presents two distinguished Special Events: the Sarasota debut of internationally acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov and the much‑anticipated return of the Grammy Award‑winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer.
SPECIAL EVENTS
PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm
Sarasota Opera House
Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov makes his long-awaited Sarasota debut performing Schubert's "Wanderer-Fantasie" as well as works by Handel, Stravinsky, and selections drawn from the rich, diverse, musical landscapes of Central and South America, from Villa-Lobos to Ginastera.
CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT
Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm
Sarasota Opera House
Join Grammy Award-Winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to hear why they are known as “an orchestra of voices” as they perform classic Renaissance repertoire and holiday selections.
GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES
TAKÁCS QUARTET WITH PIANIST Jeremy Denk
Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 7:30 pm
Riverview Performing Arts Center
Franck Piano Quintet
Mozart Quartet K. 590
Mendelssohn Quartet, Op. 80
PIANIST ARISTO SHAM
Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 pm
Riverview Performing Arts Center
Beethoven Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14
Rachmaninoff Six Moments Musicaux
Chopin Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3, Fantaisie Impromptu
ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH PIANIST ISATA KANNEH-MASON
Monday, February 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Selections from Handel's “Water Music” Suite
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27
Haydn Symphony No. 91
MIDORI WITH THE FESTIVAL STRINGS LUCERNE
Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 2 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Beethoven Symphony No. 2
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Semyon Bychkov, Conductor
Alexandre Kantorow, Piano
Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Britten Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
Elgar Enigma Variations
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