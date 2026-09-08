Single Tickets Now Available For Sarasota Concert Association’s 2026–27 Season

NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Single tickets for the Sarasota Concert Association's 2026–27 season are now available, opening the door to a celebration of world-renowned orchestras and chamber musicians. This season features five Great Performers Series concerts and two distinguished Special Events, bringing some of the world's most celebrated artists to Sarasota.

The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January: the Takács Quartet with pianist Jeremy Denk; Van Cliburn Competition-winning pianist Aristo Sham; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne; and the return of The Cleveland Orchestra, led by conductor Semyon Bychkov with pianist Alexandre Kantorow.

Enhancing the season's musical tapestry, the Sarasota Concert Association presents two distinguished Special Events: the Sarasota debut of internationally acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov and the much‑anticipated return of the Grammy Award‑winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer.

SPECIAL EVENTS

PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov makes his long-awaited Sarasota debut performing Schubert's "Wanderer-Fantasie" as well as works by Handel, Stravinsky, and selections drawn from the rich, diverse, musical landscapes of Central and South America, from Villa-Lobos to Ginastera.

CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

Join Grammy Award-Winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to hear why they are known as “an orchestra of voices” as they perform classic Renaissance repertoire and holiday selections.

GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

TAKÁCS QUARTET WITH PIANIST Jeremy Denk

Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

Franck Piano Quintet

Mozart Quartet K. 590

Mendelssohn Quartet, Op. 80

PIANIST ARISTO SHAM

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

Beethoven Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14

Rachmaninoff Six Moments Musicaux

Chopin Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3, Fantaisie Impromptu

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH PIANIST ISATA KANNEH-MASON

Monday, February 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Selections from Handel's “Water Music” Suite

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27

Haydn Symphony No. 91

MIDORI WITH THE FESTIVAL STRINGS LUCERNE

Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 2 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Beethoven Symphony No. 2

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Semyon Bychkov, Conductor

Alexandre Kantorow, Piano

Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Britten Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra

Elgar Enigma Variations

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Classical Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming