Rick Sowash to Release FULL CIRCLE, an Album of World Premiere Recordings

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Composer Rick Sowash will release Full Circle, a new album of music for clarinet and piano, on August 7. Featuring world premiere recordings of six original works, the album will be distributed internationally by Kickshaw Records and made available on major digital download and streaming platforms.

Performed by clarinetist Christopher Bade and pianist Greg Kostraba, Full Circle showcases Sowash's signature tonal compositional style. The program includes seven works for clarinet and piano, highlighted by the title suite, which revisits and expands eight art songs the composer originally wrote five decades ago. The album also features the Kassner Sonata, Beyond the Reach of Words, Two Homages, Peace Descends Like Snow, Rondo Pastorale, and Suite from A College Town Diary.

The Kassner Sonata is dedicated to the late clarinetist Kirk Kassner, whose encouragement inspired Sowash to compose the work. Other selections pay tribute to composers including Richard Rodgers, Giacomo Puccini, and Gerald Finzi, reflecting Sowash's admiration for their music while maintaining his own distinctly American voice.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Sowash has composed since childhood and has written more than 600 published scores. An independent composer, author, and public speaker, he returned to composing in 2022 following a decade-long hiatus and has since completed nearly 160 new works. His music has been performed by ensembles including the Cincinnati Ballet, Verdehr Trio, Orion Ensemble, and Trio les Gavottes, and his cello concerto received its premiere at Carnegie Hall.

Clarinetist Christopher Bade serves as Professor of Music at Taylor University and Music Director of the Columbus Indiana Symphony. Pianist Greg Kostraba is a concert artist and longtime public radio host currently heard on 89.5 KBACH in Phoenix.

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