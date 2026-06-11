Pianist Eva Gevorgyan Wins Prix Serdang 2026, Curated by Rudolf Buchbinder

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The Prix Serdang 2026, endowed with 50,000 Swiss francs, has been awarded to pianist Eva Gevorgyan. The award, presented annually under the artistic curation of Rudolf Buchbinder, is among the distinguished prizes supporting young pianists. Its focus lies on the long-term support of an exceptional artistic personality. With this year's presentation, the Prix Serdang will be awarded for the fifth time.

The official award ceremony will take place on Sunday, 14 June 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Villa Serdang in Feldbrunnen near Solothurn, Switzerland. As part of the event, Eva Gevorgyan will perform a recital featuring works by Franck and Rachmaninoff following the official presentation of the award.

"Receiving the Prix Serdang is an extraordinary honor, and I am deeply grateful to have been selected this year. When I first heard the news, I was genuinely surprised and incredibly moved. For any artist, it is profoundly encouraging to know that their ideas, dedication, and artistic vision resonate with others. This award represents much more than a milestone in my career - it is a source of inspiration and motivation for the future. I feel especially honored to be associated with a prize that reflects such high artistic standards and values. To receive this recognition from Rudolf Buchbinder himself is something I will always cherish. This moment will remain one of the most memorable highlights of my professional life, and I am sincerely thankful for the confidence and support that have been placed in me“, says Eva Gevorgyan

Initiator Adrian Flury emphasizes: “With the fifth presentation of the Prix Serdang, we are not only celebrating a small anniversary, but also the development of our previous laureates, who are now successfully pursuing their own artistic paths. The prize is intended to support exceptional talents at an important stage of their careers and to give them the freedom to continue their artistic development. With Eva Gevorgyan, we are continuing this tradition.”

Curator Rudolf Buchbinder also pays tribute to this year's laureate: “In selecting the prize recipients, artistic personality is my primary focus. Eva Gevorgyan combines extraordinary musical maturity with a distinctive artistic voice. I am delighted to honor her as the fifth laureate of the Prix Serdang.”

Since its establishment in 2022, the Prix Serdang has become an exceptional platform within the international classical music scene. Previous laureates include Martin James Bartlett (2022), Ariel Lanyi (2023), Alexandra Dovgan (2024), and Colin Pütz (2025).

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