Newport Classical Music Festival to Celebrate The Piano With Four Featured Concerts In July

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From July 2-19, 2026, the Newport Classical Music Festival will again turn this “City by the Sea” into a summer destination for music lovers, featuring 30 concerts across 11 unforgettable venues, from cliffside lawns to gilded mansions, including the stunning interiors of The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, Rosecliff Mansion, Redwood Library and Athenæum, and more.

This year, Newport Classical presents four concerts celebrating the piano, showcasing some of today's most sought-after performers – Tchaikovsky Competition winner Dmitry Shishkin (July 3 at The Breakers), GRAMMY Award-winner Michelle Cann (July 7 at Castle Hill Inn, sold out but a waitlist is available), Gilmore Young Artist Janice Carissa (July 11 at Emmanuel Church), and “piano magicians” (The Arts Desk) duo Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy (July 17 at The Breakers).

Dmitry Shishkin Performs at The Breakers

On Friday, July 3 at 8pm at The Breakers, Dmitry Shishkin brings the artistry that has earned him international acclaim to Newport audiences in a program featuring Schubert, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Regarded as one of the most compelling pianists of his generation, Shishkin is a prizewinner of the International Tchaikovsky and Geneva International Music Competitions, and has been praised by Gramophone for his “imaginative pointing to his phrasing.” He has appeared on major international stages and with leading orchestras around the world, including the Tokyo Symphony, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, Staatskapelle Weimar, and the Russian National Orchestra, among others.

Michelle Cann Makes Newport Debut

GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Michelle Cann makes her Newport debut with a picturesque concert at Castle Hill Inn on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30pm.

A recipient of both the Sphinx Medal of Excellence and the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, Cann has established herself as one of the most sought-after artists of her generation. Her program includes music by Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Clara Schumann – three composers whose lives were intertwined through friendship and love.

Ticket holders can enjoy complimentary desserts and coffee during intermission, with drinks available for purchase, all set against the stunning backdrop of a Newport summer sunset over the water. This concert is sold out, but a waitlist is available.

Janice Carissa Gives Afternoon Recital at Emmanuel Church

A Gilmore Young Artist and Salon de Virtuosi recipient, Indonesian pianist Janice Carissa is celebrated for her ability to craft vivid musical narratives that transcend mere virtuosity (Chicago Classical Review).

Having performed for the President of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace Indonesia and earning ovations in the United Nations, Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Louis Vuitton Foundation, she brings her impeccable talent to Newport for an afternoon recital at the historic Emmanuel Church on Saturday, July 11 at 3pm.

Paired with the venue's stunning English gothic architecture, Carissa presents a program spanning Bach, Granados, Alkan, Ravel, Messiaen, and more.

Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy Bring Two-Piano Program to Newport

Duo Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy bring their synergy to Newport for a magical night of interplay between two of today's most compelling pianists, on Friday, July 17 at 8pm.

Known for their inventive site-specific performances, from car parks in London to historic theaters in Aldeburgh, they now add The Breakers mansion to their impressive list of unique venues. Their program is anchored by Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and Ravel's Ma Mère l'Oye, promising an evening of “magical” (BBC Music Magazine) and playful dialogue between two pianos and four hands.

Newport Classical Celebrates 57 Years

For 57 years, Newport Classical has showcased classical music as a living art form, presenting artists and programs that are diverse and ever-evolving in intimate and iconic venues that make every performance one of a kind.

The 2026 Festival will again offer audiences the opportunity to discover new composers, revisit beloved works, and experience timeless works offered from a fresh perspective.

2026 Festival Highlights

Highlights of the 2026 Festival include Opening Night with chamber orchestra Delirium Musicum; a celebration of the Golden Age of Opera with Lawrence Brownlee and Erin Morley; solo piano performances by Michelle Cann and Dmitry Shishkin, as well as a two-piano recital with Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy; a new work by Vivian Fung, co-commissioned by Newport Classical, performed by Sandbox Percussion and violinist Kristin Lee; performances by violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, VOCES8, Apollo's Fire, Trio Karénine, WindSync, Cerus Saxophone Quartet, Beijing Guitar Duo, Parker Quartet, and more; two evenings with Broadway star Jeremy Jordan, known for his lead role in Newsies and most recently The Great Gatsby; and Closing Night with the GRAMMY Award-winning Harlem Quartet, joined by Newport Classical's Resident Festival Artists.

Other highlights of the 2026 Newport Classical Music Festival include the beloved Sunrise Concerts at 5:15am; a concert inspired by nature at Norman Bird Sanctuary; a free Fourth of July concert at King Park; and this year's young professional Newport Classical Resident Festival Artists in eight performances.

Now in its fifth year, Newport Classical's Festival Artists Residency Program brings together five professional musicians at the early stages of their careers for an intense period of rehearsal and music-making during the Festival. This summer, Newport Classical welcomes Nathan Amaral (violin); Joshua Brown (violin); Joseph Skerik (viola), Leland Ko (cello), and Janice Carissa (piano).

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