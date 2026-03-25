Leland Ko And Nathan Meltzer Named 2026 Avery Fisher Career Grant Recipients

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Cellist Leland Ko and violinist Nathan Meltzer have been named recipients of the 2026 Avery Fisher Career Grants.

The $25,000 grants are awarded to young solo artists and chamber ensembles who demonstrate exceptional potential for major international careers. Recipients are selected by the Avery Fisher Artist Program’s Executive Committee based on artistic merit.

Since 1976, 183 Career Grants have been awarded to artists including Yuja Wang, James Ehnes, and Alisa Weilerstein, as well as musicians such as Nina Bernat, Joshua Brown, Njioma Grevious, and Evren Ozel.

The Executive Committee includes Emanuel Ax, David Finckel, Wu Han, Anthony Fogg, Jeremy Geffen, Yo-Yo Ma, and Anthony McGill, among others.

The Career Grant performances will be broadcast on April 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET and April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET on 105.9 FM.

About the Artists

Leland Ko, a Chinese-Canadian cellist, won First Prize at the 2024 Naumburg International Cello Competition. In 2023, he also received First Prize, the J.S. Bach Special Prize, and the Orchestra of the Americas Prize at the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Competition. His recent engagements include performances at Carnegie Hall, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, and Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall.

Nathan Meltzer has performed as both a soloist and chamber musician, with appearances alongside the Orchestre national d’Île-de-France, Philharmonia Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, and Helsinki Philharmonic. He has also participated in festivals and series including ChamberFest Cleveland, La Jolla SummerFest, Music@Menlo, and Newport Classical.

Programs & Repertoire

Kodály: Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8 — III. Allegro molto vivace

Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B-flat Major, K. 454