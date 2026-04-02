GRAMMY Award-Nominated Pianist Han Chen to Release Anton Rubinstein Piano Sonatas

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Naxos is releasing Grammy Award-nominated pianist Han Chen's newest recording, the Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 of Anton Rubinstein on May 22, 2026. This album (catalog number 8.574706) completes Han Chen's survey of Anton Rubinstein's four piano sonatas, following his 2020 Naxos recording of the composer's first two piano sonatas.

Anton Rubinstein was a profound influence on generations of Russian musicians, including Tchaikovsky. His piano sonatas reveal a composer intent on uniting intellect and passion within a symphonic conception of the keyboard. The Third Piano Sonata was the composer's favorite; and the final piano sonata represents Rubinstein at the height of his creative command, pouring a lifetime of emotions into a single piece and distilling the paradoxical tensions between intellect and impulse, Germanic structure and Russian ardor.

This recording will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. For further information, please visit the Naxos recording page and pianist Han Chen's website.

About Han Chen

A fearless performer with seemingly limitless imagination and possessed with uncanny energy, GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen plays scores old and new with rare rigor and insight. Chen was a Gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition.

Mr. Chen's musical vision is manifest in his four solo albums focusing on Franz Liszt, Anton Rubinstein, Thomas Adès, György Ligeti, and a concerto album featuring Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement in D minor (conductor John Jeter, Malmö Opera Orchestra), which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.