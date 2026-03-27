First Annual HARLEM YOUTH PERFORMANCE SHOWCASE Comes to Riverbank State Park in May

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Manhattan Community Board 9 Arts and Culture Committee will present the first annual HARLEM YOUTH PERFORMANCE SHOWCASE on May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.

The event will feature performers ages five to seventeen from across Harlem, representing a range of performing arts groups and disciplines. The showcase brings together young artists at different stages of their development, from first-time performers to emerging artists building their craft.

The program highlights the breadth of artistic expression across Harlem’s neighborhoods, with performances reflecting the community’s cultural diversity and creative energy.

Event Information

The Harlem Youth Performance Showcase will take place at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park. Admission is free and open to the public.