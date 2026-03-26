Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Launches AUTUMN SYMPHONIES Season At City Hall

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The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Autumn Symphonies season beginning April 2 at Cape Town City Hall. The series will open with Spanish pianist Leo de María, winner of the UNISA International Piano Competition, performing Piano Concerto No. 1 (Tchaikovsky).

The season will feature a range of concerto performances, including pianist Roelof Temmingh Jr. performing his father’s piano concerto, violist Petrus Coetzee in Viola Concerto (Bartók), violinist Hawijch Elders performing Violin Concerto (Sibelius), and principal cellist Peter Martens in Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 107 (Shostakovich).

Choral forces will include the AfriArts Choir and VOX Cape Town, who will join the orchestra for Symphony No. 2 "Lobgesang" (Mendelssohn). Youth ensembles from the Cape Town Philharmonic will present curtain-raiser performances on April 16 and April 30.

The season will be conducted by Bernhard Gueller, followed by Nicholas Chalmers, with Arjan Tien conducting the final concerts in his role as principal guest conductor.

Additional repertoire will include Symphony No. 104 "London" (Haydn), Symphony No. 6 "Pathétique" (Tchaikovsky), suites from Daphnis et Chloé (Ravel), and Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Op. 60 (Dvořák).