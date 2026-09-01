CHOR LEONI to Present 2026/27 Season and Launch New Community Initiative

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Chor Leoni proudly announces its 2026/27 season – on Vancouver stages from November 2026 through May 2027. Beyond the series of four carefully curated and evocative live concert experiences taking place at St. Andrew's-Wesley United, the season also features a new community initiative, The Big Roar: Day of Singing, a series of free public concerts taking place during their annual Choral Festival, The Big Roar.

The Big Roar Choral Festival will feature over 450 singers for Chor Leoni's 35th season, including singers from 12 local invitational choirs, Chor Leoni, The Leonids - their nine-voiced professional ensemble - and the singers of their two free choral programs for youth and one free program for pre-professional singers.

Additional season highlights include an exciting cross-country collaboration with Montreal's La Nef and Seán Dagher (UBISOFT's Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag), and the World Premiere of a Shanties Oratorio from Chor Leoni's Composer in Residence, Marie-Claire Saindon. Chor Leoni will also continue to offer a full season of their popular Streaming Concert Films, which complement their live performances, available for free with RSVP.

'For 35 years, Chor Leoni has sought to serve its community and offer audiences refuge through beautiful music, and we're committed to continue exploring new ways to bring more wonder and awe to Vancouver and beyond,' says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. 'The Big Roar: Day of Singing, as well as our annual Remembrance Day and Christmas with Chor Leoni concerts – all of these open the doors to connection, communication, and meaningful transformation. We can't wait to share these beautiful moments with audiences this season.'

CHOR LEONI'S 2026/27 SEASON INCLUDES

The Soul Flies Away

35th Annual Remembrance Day Concerts

November 11, 2026 at 2pm and 5pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Reflect on the sacrifices of the past, the conflicts of our present, and the hope for peace at our 35th annual Remembrance Day Concerts. Let the voices of Chor Leoni stir and soothe this November 11 as they reverberate through the gorgeous St. Andrew's-Wesley United, featuring a back-by-popular-demand performance of Don Macdonald's High Flight – a soaring tribute to a Canadian airman's journey into the sky and beyond. Chor Leoni will be joined by pianist Tina Chang, organist Michael Dirk, trumpeter Katherine Evans, and cellist Jonathan Lo for these performances.

Christmas with Chor Leoni

December 17, 2026 at 7:30pm, December 18, 2026 at 5pm and 8pm, and December 19, 2026 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Gather your loved ones for one of Vancouver's most beloved holiday traditions. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with traditional carols and the warm glow of candlelight filling the stunning setting of St. Andrew's-Wesley United. Enjoy sparkling new arrangements and appearances from favourite guest musicians. Christmas With Chor Leoni is the perfectly packaged gift your December deserves. Joining Chor Leoni will be a slate of local guest musicians, including pianists Tina Chang and Karen Lee-Morlang, guitarist Keith Sinclair, violinist Cameron Wilson, harpist Vivian Chen, percussionist Katie Rife, and the Fusion Handbell Choir.

Bound Away

March 5, 2027 at 7:30pm and March 6, 2027 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Gather all hands on deck and join us for the collaboration of the season, as Montreal's famed ensemble La Nef and Chor Leoni set sail once more! Experience the rousing harmony of a full chorus and the iconic sound of Shantyman Seán Dagher in this concert of shanties and rollicking songs of the sea. Featuring a brand-new major work by Canadian choral superstar, Marie-Claire Saindon. Joining Chor Leoni and La Nef will be santour player Saina Khaledi and violinist Cameron Wilson.

The Big Roar: Day of Singing

Free public concerts

May 8, 2027

Times and Venues TBC

The Big Roar Summit Concerts

May 7, 2027 at 7:30pm and May 8, 2027 at 4:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Witness Vancouver in song as Chor Leoni, The Leonids, ECAP, and MYVoice join guest choirs from across the community for the choral spectacle of the year! Over 450 singers gather at St. Andrew's-Wesley United for choral classics, joyous songs, intimate close-harmony singing, and the soaring sound that defines Chor Leoni. Celebrate our singing community and feel pride as the next generation of artists takes the stage at this unforgettable concert experience. Invitational choirs include the Vancouver Welsh Men's Choir, Vancouver Cantonese Choir, Vancouver Iranian Choir, Koro Pacifico, Amabilis Singers, Gracenote Vancouver, and KÔR.

November 11, 2026 at 2pm and 5pm – The Soul Flies Away – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

December 17, 2026 at 7:30pm – Christmas with Chor Leoni – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

December 18, 2026 at 5pm and 8pm – Christmas with Chor Leoni – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

December 19, 2026 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm – Christmas with Chor Leoni – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

March 5, 2027 at 7:30pm – Bound Away – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

March 6, 2027 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm – Bound Away – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

May 7, 2027 at 7:30pm – The Big Roar Summit Concerts – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

May 8, 2027 at 4:30pm – The Big Roar Summit Concerts – St. Andrew's-Wesley United

May 8, 2027 – The Big Roar: Day of Singing – Times and Venues TBC

Ticket packs for Chor Leoni's 2026/27 season are now on sale at chorleoni.org. Special pricing available for those 35 and under. Single tickets go on sale October 1, 2026.

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