Brick Church to Present Fifth Season of WORSHIP & ARTS Concert Series

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Brick Church has announced its fifth season of Worship & Arts, a series of free and ticketed musical offerings that brings together extraordinary performers, sacred traditions, and contemporary artistic voices in the beautiful setting of Brick Church's sanctuary.

The 2026-2027 season explores music's enduring ability to connect people heart to heart, offering moments of beauty, reflection, community, hope, and healing. The season features major works by Brahms, Bach, Messiaen, Stainer, Rheinberger, Caroline Shaw, and others, alongside collaborations with leading New York-area choirs and artists.

'Great music, performed live, has a special ability to speak from heart to heart, in a way that no technology can replace,' said Raymond Nagem, Minister of Music at Brick Church. 'Whether you are seeking a sense of community, in need of healing, or simply searching for a moment of beauty, our Worship & Arts season has something for you.' Time-honored traditions such as the beloved Lessons & Carols service in December and the 102nd Good Friday presentation of John Stainer's The Crucifixion will also return. With performances by the renowned Chancel Choir, Youth Choirs, and distinguished guest artists, Brick Church continues its legacy as a cultural cornerstone and spiritual home where music and worship meet.

For full event listings and details, visit https://www.brickchurch.org/worship-arts.

2026-2027 FEATURED CONCERTS

Brahms, Ein Deutsches Requiem

Sunday, November 8th at 4PM

Brick Church opens the season with Johannes Brahms' radiant Ein Deutsches Requiem, performed as a free concert by renowned soloists Liz Lang, soprano, and Lester Lynch, baritone, with the Chancel Choir and Orchestra. Created by Brahms as a work of comfort and consolation to the living, the Requiem offers a message of solace to those seeking hope and healing. The performance will premiere a new orchestration by Abraham Wayman, adapting the massive forces of Brahms' original version to the intimate setting of Brick Church.

The Chancel Choir: My Heart's Joy

Sunday, March 5th at 7PM

The Brick Church Chancel Choir explores the many dimensions of musical joy in a program featuring J. S. Bach's Jesu, meine Freude BWV 227, Josef Gabriel Rheinberger's magnificent Mass in E-flat, Op. 109, Charles Theodore Pachelbel's Magnificat, and Caroline Shaw's and the swallow. From Bach's heartfelt motet to Rheinberger's exuberant double-choir masterpiece and Shaw's jewel-like setting of Psalm 84, the concert offers an opportunity to discover joy amid the stress and uncertainty of daily life.

Les corps glorieux

Tuesday, May 4 at 7PM

Messiaen imagined the life of the resurrected in heaven as a cosmic dance blazing across the sky. In this unique performance, Minister of Music Raymond Nagem will play Messiaen's kaleidoscopic music while a dance ensemble, led by Mio Ishikawa, will evoke the strength, speed, joy, and wonder of the glorified bodies in heaven. Completing the program are Bach's monumental Passacaglia in C minor, and the infectious samba rhythms of Ad Wammes' Miroir.

2026-2027 SPECIAL WORSHIP SERVICES

All worship services are free of charge, and people of all faiths are warmly welcome.

Sunday, October 25th at 11AM - Festival of Hymnody: Our Refuge and Strength

The Chancel Choir celebrates Reformation Day with the unshakeable melodies of the Lutheran chorale

Sunday, November 22nd at 11AM - Cantata Sunday: J. S. Bach, Cantata 140, Wachet auf!

The Chancel Choir is joined by acclaimed early-music ensemble The Sebastians to present Bach's work of extraordinary emotion, imagination, and spirituality

Sunday, December 13th at 4 PM- Lessons & Carols

A candlelit Christmas tradition, with a world premiere by Nahre Sol

Sunday, January 31st at 5 PM- Joint Evensong with Trinity Princeton

The choirs will join forces for a service of Choral Evensong, featuring spectacular pieces from the English cathedral tradition as well as American choral music

Sunday, March 14th at 11AM - Cantata Sunday: Hear My Prayer

Mendelssohn's Hear My Prayer is a miniature drama for soprano solo and chorus, inspired by the Psalms of David

Friday, March 26th at 12:15 PM - John Stainer's The Crucifixion

A moving Good Friday tradition now in its 103rd year

Featuring soloists Ryan Chavis and Nathaniel Sullivan, with the Chancel Choir

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