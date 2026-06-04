All Classical Radio Names Violinist Anthea Kreston as 2026-27 Artist in Residence

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All Classical Radio revealed that violinist Anthea Kreston has been named the media network's 2026-27 Artist in Residence. Kreston's residency will run from July 2026 to June 2027. Launched in 2019, ACR's Artist in Residence program is one of the first created by a radio station in the country. It provides established and emerging artists with opportunities for career advancement, radio and community performances, and professional development. Artists enjoy access to the media network's world-class facilities, research database and digital music archives, and community and industry networks as part of their residency. Artists in Residence also receive a financial award to advance their creative projects and career development.

Kreston is first violinist of the Delgani String Quartet and a former member of Germany's Artemis Quartet. She is a member of the piano quartet The Thunder Egg Consort and the host of the Oregon Symphony's pre-concert conversations at Smith Auditorium in Salem. She is also an author; in her upcoming memoir, Crescendo: Chronicles of an Adventurous Violinist, Kreston describes her life growing up in Chicago, studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, leaving it all behind for a commune in Oregon, and finally returning to make it to the top of the classical music world.

As part of her residency, Kreston will author a blog series, documenting her artistic adventures and projects. She'll perform on Thursdays @ Three, All Classical Radio's free weekly in-studio broadcast concert, and will collaborate with music director John Pitman to curate and co-host an episode of The Concert Hall, a locally produced weekly radio program featuring the world's finest orchestras and ensembles. Kreston will also join as a guest for other ACR radio and digital content, and will embark on a collaborative project with The International Children's Arts Network (ICAN at icanradio.org). ICAN, ACR's second station, is a free HD and web-streaming network serving children, families, caregivers, and educators.

Previous Artists in Residence include violinist Emily Cole and clarinetist James Shields, pianist María García, flutist Adam Eccleston, and pianist Hunter Noack. Last fall, All Classical Radio announced Kirsten Volness as Composer in Residence and flute, piccolo, and saxophone player Dana Sparling as Young Artist in Residence.

Kreston's residency is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

ACR recently announced it has opened its application window for the next Young Artist in Residence. Applications are being accepted through July 2, 2026.

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