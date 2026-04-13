SET SAIL AND SING Book By Tanya C. Roberts To Be Released In April

🎭 NEW! Books Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Books & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classical crossover soprano and actor Tanya C. Roberts will release SET SAIL AND SING: A SINGER’S GUIDE TO CRUISE SHIP CAREERS AND PERFORMANCE on April 16, 2026 in digital format, with a print edition scheduled for May 14, 2026.

The book offers an overview of cruise ship entertainment careers, including audition processes, contract structures, performance expectations, and daily life onboard. It also outlines the range of opportunities available to singers, from production casts and lounge performances to guest entertainer roles and cruise leadership positions.

“After years of being asked how to get into cruise ship work, I realized there was no clear, honest resource for performers,” Roberts said. “Set Sail and Sing is the guide I wish I had when I first started my career at sea.”

Roberts, who has performed across all seven continents and more than 100 countries, draws on her experience in cruise ship entertainment to provide insight into an area of the industry that is often underrepresented in traditional performing arts training.

The release comes as more performers explore alternative and international career paths within the performing arts, with cruise ship entertainment continuing to offer opportunities for sustained and global work.