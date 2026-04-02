Regent Theatre To Celebrate 110th Anniversary With Vaudeville Show And April Programming

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Regent Theatre will celebrate its 110th anniversary throughout April with a wide-ranging lineup of programming, culminating in a Vaudevillian Variety Show on April 24, 2026.

The anniversary celebration will feature music, theatre, film screenings, family programming, and special events, reflecting the venue’s long history of diverse entertainment. The April 24 variety show will draw inspiration from early 20th-century vaudeville while incorporating contemporary performers. The evening will be emceed by circus comedian Colin Campbell and will include appearances by Vance Gilbert, Alex the Jester, Snap Boogie, Seyyide Sultan, Peter Mac as Judy Garland, and Little L. The program will conclude with a screening of the silent comedy Safety Last, accompanied live by Jeff Rapsis.

Additional April highlights include a performance by No Static celebrating the 50th anniversary of Steely Dan’s The Royal Scam on April 18, and the New England premiere of Spacewoman on April 22, followed by a live Q&A with astronaut Eileen Collins. Family programming during school vacation week will include sing-along screenings of The Wizard of Oz and Wicked with live character appearances.

The month’s schedule also features performances by Tamara Gverdtsiteli, the Stanley Jordan Trio as part of the Arlington Jazz Festival, Brandy Clark and Lori McKenna, Roger McGuinn, Louise Grasmere, and the Canadian Arabic Orchestra, along with an interactive theatre experience and documentary film screenings.

The Regent Theatre was built in 1916 as a multi-purpose venue and has operated continuously for more than a century, presenting artists including Mickey Rooney, Odetta, The Yardbirds, Paula Poundstone, Samara Joy, and Johnny Winter.

In 2025, the theatre was purchased by Harvard University professor David J. Malan, who has since upgraded the space to support live streaming, videography, and podcasting. The venue now operates as a public benefit company focused on artistic, educational, and community engagement.