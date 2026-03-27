Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 27, 2026- BEACHES Gears Up for Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another exciting edition of "Wake Up with BroadwayWorld." We’ve gathered some of the most thrilling stories from yesterday that you might have missed. From insightful videos with Duncan MacMillan and Tim Weil, revealing the behind-the-scenes stories of Every Brilliant Thing and RENT, to a fascinating guide on New York theater's interactive offerings, we've got you covered. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive first look at the Kinky Boots tour and more. Let’s dive into the drama!
|The Front Page
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How Duncan MacMillan & Jeremy Herrin Planned the Spontaneity of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
In this video, watch as Every Brilliant Thing creators Duncan MacMillan and Jeremy Herrin break down their words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.
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Video: Tim Weil Shares Behind the Scenes Stories from the Making of RENT
In his new book Making RENT, Tim Weil takes readers behind the scenes of one of the most groundbreaking musicals of the 20th century. In a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, Weil opened up about his first impressions of Jonathan Larson, the emotional weight of the show’s earliest days, and the creative process that shaped its now-iconic score.
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Get Involved With That (or Don't): A Guide to New York Theater's Interactive Offerings
I entered my mini-tour of New York’s interactive theater offerings intending, fully planning, to join in as much as possible. On that front, I was about one-third successful.
|Must Watch
| Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the new non-equity North American Tour of Kinky Boots. Leading the tour is Omari Collins as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. (more...)
| Video: Watch the BEACHES Cast Rehearse With the Orchestra For the First Time
by Michael Major
Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett sing 'Best Friend' with the Beaches orchestra for the first time! The upcoming musical has shared a video from their wandelprobe, where they rehearsed with their 18-piece orchestra for the first time.. (more...)
| Video: Christiani Pitts Records 'This Year' For the TWO STRANGERS Cast Recording
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of Christiani Pitts recording 'This Year' from the Broadway Cast Recording of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York). Pitts was previously seen on Broadway in King Kong and A Bronx Tale.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| David Fynn Will Lead BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in the West End
by Stephi Wild
First casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Beetlejuice The Musical. Olivier-nominated actor David Fynn will take on the title role of Beetlejuice. Learn more here!. (more...)
| Full Cast Set For RSC's THE TEMPEST
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for the RSC's forthcoming production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by Richard Eyre marking his first time directing in Stratford-upon-Avon.. (more...)
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Photos: PUBLIC CHARGE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
Photos: New Photos Released for MICHAEL Biopic; Tickets Now on Sale
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and JC Chasez have joined the producing team of the musical comedy Titanique on Broadway. The show will play at the St. James Theatre. . (more...)
Disney's TANGLED to Hold Equity Auditions for Development Lab in NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An Equity Principal Audition is being held for a developmental production of Tangled, presented by Disney Theatrical Group. The production is looking to cast the roles of Rapunzel, Mother Gothel, and Flynn Rider. . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/26/2026; Jobs In Teaching, General Management, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/26/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Concord Theatricals Launches SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL Licensing Contest
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals is launching You’re in the Band: School of Rock – The Musical Licensing Contest, open to all schools and youth groups in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Canada.. (more...)
Marc Kudisch, Morgan Lynne Dudley and More to Star in GRUNGE Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An invitation-only industry reading of Grunge: A Memory Musical, by writer Leyna d’Ancona and composer Paul Martin Siegel, will be presented in Manhattan.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Amid her performances in a concert version of The Last Five Years in London, Rachel Zegler has confirmed that she will be starring in a new musical film.. (more...)
Jennifer Nettles' Musical GIULIA Reveals Full Cast - Quentin Earl Darrington, Matthew Amira and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for Perelman Performing Arts Center's upcoming world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo with book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles.. (more...)
Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez Join TITANIQUE Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and JC Chasez have joined the producing team of the musical comedy Titanique on Broadway. The show will play at the St. James Theatre. . (more...)
HADESTOWN Filmed West End Capture, Starring Original Broadway Leads, is Coming to Cinemas
by Stephi Wild
The live, West End capture of Hadestown will be released theatrically in North America on July 24, 2026. The UK will follow at a date to be announced. Learn more here!. (more...)
Maddie Ziegler Says She Almost Starred in BILLY ELLIOT on Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler almost appeared on Broadway as a child in the production of Billy Elliot, having been offered a part right before she appeared on Dance Moms.. (more...)
PADDINGTON, PUNCH & More Win 2026 UK Critics' Circle Theatre Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The Critics’ Circle just announced the winners of the 2026 Theatre Awards. Big winners included Arthur Miller's All My Suns, Into the Woods, Punch, Paddington, and more. Check out the full list here!. (more...)
Mandy Gonzalez, Kevin Del Aguila and More to Lead Gloria Estefan's BASURA World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere production of Basura, a new musical with original music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, premiering at Alliance Theatre.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Egan Will Receive Disney Legends Awards at D23 Fan Event
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Susan Egan are among those who will receive the Disney Legends Award at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year.. (more...)
THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Sets Hulu Streaming Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama about the Shaker Movement, will begin streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on March 31.. (more...)
Jinkx Monsoon & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Guest Judge at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
by Michael Major
Two beloved Broadway stars hit the runway as guest judges at CATS: The Jellicle Ball last night! Jinkx Monsoon and Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined the production for one-night-only as to guest judge the Jellicle Ball.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Bonnie Milligan
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"We can sail away tonight on a sea of pure moonlight
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