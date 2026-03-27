Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 27, 2026- BEACHES Gears Up for Broadway and More

Photos: PUBLIC CHARGE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

by Jennifer Broski

he Public Theater celebrated the world premiere of Public Charge, a new play based on true events written by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga and directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)

Photos: New Photos Released for MICHAEL Biopic; Tickets Now on Sale

by Josh Sharpe

Tickets are now on sale for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. Check out newly released photos here, featuring Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle.. (more...)