WNJU Telemundo 47 Wins Big at the 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards

WNJU Telemundo 47 was the big winner tonight at the 64th Annual New York EmmyÂ® Awards which took place online as a livestreamed virtual gala celebration on the www.nyemmys.org website.



Following WNJU Telemundo 47 with 21 Awards was WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, which each honored 17 New York EmmyÂ® Awards.



WABC-TV was awarded the prestigious News Excellence and Overall Excellence Emmys. WNBC-TV News: Jersey City Shootout took home the EmmyÂ® for "Evening Newscast Larger Markets". WROC-TV took home the EmmyÂ® for "Evening Newscast Medium Markets" for its News 8 at 6.



The 2021 Governors' Award was presented to filmmakers Jules Naudet, Naudet and James Hanlon for their extraordinary coverage of the 9/11 attacks. NY NATAS President N.J. Burkett stated, "On this, the 20th anniversary year of the September 11th attacks, the Board of Governors chose to honor these courageous men. It is because of their fearless determination that the horror and the heroism of 9/11 is still so deeply felt, two decades later." They were the only video team that followed first responders, at great personal risk, into the World Trade Center.



In addition to the Governors' Award, the NY Chapter established the President's Award. NY NATAS President Burkett said, "The Academy's Board of Governors resolved this year to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. His expertise and his exceptional ability to communicate it has informed and enlightened millions." Burkett added, "This first-ever citation will recognize his extraordinary contributions to public health - by virtue of our industry. With the gratitude of his hometown, we honor Dr. Fauci."



For additional information, please visit www.nyemmys.org.



