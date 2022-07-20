VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 4 | The Taming of the Jenny

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler

Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and

Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar),

Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin

Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove),

Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki

Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago),

Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny

Bump.

In today's episode: The Loch Hill school board calls an emergency disciplinary hearing to decide what to do about GNATʼs subversive marketing campaign for their summer show. Bethany and Pistolʼs jobs are in jeopardy. So is Jennyʼs, but sheʼs more concerned with using her recent media exposure to relaunch her acting career. Timothyʼs earnest efforts to save the day are complicated by the arrival of Walkerʼs overprotective and aggressive manager, Claudio.