Ms. Guidance
VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 3 | 'night, Jenny

Ms. Guidance is a dark comedy about Jenny Bump, a talented and narcissistic actress dealing with a failed acting career.

Jul. 13, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler
Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and
Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar),
Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin
Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove),
Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki
Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago),
Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny
Bump.

In today's episode: A video of Jennyʼs drunken rampage at a local restaurant goes viral, threatening not only her job, but Lillianʼs as well. Timothy uses wisdom from his commune upbringing to coach Walker through a dark moment. Bethany and Pistol fight over what play to pick for their theatre companyʼs (Great Neck Artistic Theatre, or GNAT) summer show.

Click here to catch up on Episodes 1-2!

VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 2 | The Importance of Being Jenny
July 9, 2022

In Episode 2 of Ms. Guidance: Loch Hillʼs most famous alum, struggling C-list actor Walker Pate, descends on the campus to bestow a generous scholarship to one lucky student. Jenny uses Walkerʼs visit as an opportunity to audition for a role in his latest film, “Substitute Prostitute.” Porsche letʼs her hair down, hoping to win the scholarship. And Pistol struggles to make room for Walkerʼs oversized ego.
VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 1 | Romeo & Jenny
July 2, 2022

In the premiere episode of Ms. Guidance: After a humiliating breakdown on a New York City stage, failed actress Jenny Bump returns to her fine arts high school for a fresh start as the new guidance counselor. Her first day is no homecoming. Watch the full episode!
BroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Air New Web Series, Ms. Guidance
June 22, 2022

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch of a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will premiere exclusively here at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday, June 29th.