The Drunk Texts To Return To Restoration Roots With 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE at at UNDER St. Marks

The Drunk Texts is going back to their roots with a classic restoration comedy, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore! Dueling suitors, disguise, incest, revenge...John Ford's script has it all, and it all gets better the drunker their cast (and you) get. This September, see how it all began for The Drunk Texts - you can't make these plot lines up!

Join in at UNDER St. Marks on Friday, September 29th at 9:30pm. $15 tickets available at Click Here.

Join in as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as they bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.