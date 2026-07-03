Photos: Knicks City Dancers Visit MJ: THE MUSICAL

Broadway and basketball just keep meeting! On Thursday night the NBA champion-winning Knicks City Dancers stopped by MJ on Broadway. Check out the photos!

After the show, the cast gave the dancers a lesson in Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk and choreography from the Tony Award-winning musical, while the Knicks City Dancers returned the favor by teaching the cast their iconic pregame introduction routine.

Set during rehearsals for Jackson’s legendary 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ delves into the creative process behind his groundbreaking work while exploring the personal and professional challenges he faced. The story brings Michael’s struggles and triumphs to light, presenting an intimate portrait of the man behind the music while showcasing the unparalleled artistry that changed the music industry forever.



Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal,” MJ blends dazzling dance sequences with masterful storytelling. The show is a sensory spectacle, with Wheeldon’s choreography paying tribute to Jackson’s signature moves while reimagining them for the Broadway stage. The combination of Eddie Perfect’s book and David Holcenberg’s musical supervision creates a seamless, exhilarating experience that keeps audiences on their feet.

Debuting to critical and audience acclaim, MJ The Musical was a standout of the 2022 season, winning four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Leading Actor in a Musical​ for Myles Frost, who went on to play the title role in London.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

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