PRIMAL FEAR Film Being Developed for the Stage, Aiming for 2027 West End Debut

Primal Fear, the 1996 legal thriller led by Richard Gere, is being developed for the stage by Bill Kenwright Ltd, Deadline reports. The show is aiming for a 2027 premiere in the West End, followed by a Broadway run.

The production company, which has been involved with UK productions of Heathers the Musical and Blood Brothers, is working with Paramount for the first stage adaptation, as well as the estate of author William Diehl, who wrote the book that inspired the film.

A writer and director for the project have yet to be decided. Manager Ken Atchity, a representative of Diehl's estate, will executive produce the production, alongside managing partner Michael A. Simpson. The stage version will reportedly follow more closely the events in the book.

The original film follows Martin Vail (Gere), a Chicago defense attorney who defends a young altar boy accused of murdering a beloved Archbishop. The movie also stars Edward Norton, Laura Linney, Alfre Woodard, and Frances McDormand. Norton received a Golden Globe award for his performance as altar boy Aaron Stampler, also receiving an Academy Award nomination.

Primal Fear is the latest in a series of major screen-to-stage adaptations including Broadway's Good Night and Good Luck and the currently running Dog Day Afternoon, which stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Photo courtesy of Paramount