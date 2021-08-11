MoMA Announces The First Major Transatlantic Retrospective Of Meret Oppenheim

The Museum of Modern Art announces Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition, the first major transatlantic exhibition-and the first in the United States in over 25 years-to survey this visionary Swiss artist's career.

On view October 30, 2022, through March 4, 2023, the exhibition considers the full scope of Oppenheim's lifelong innovation through over 180 works, including paintings, sculptures, objects, collages, and drawings. Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition is organized by The Museum of Modern Art; Kunstmuseum Bern; and the Menil Collection, Houston. Organized by Anne Umland, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Senior Curator of Painting and Sculpture, MoMA; Nina Zimmer, Director, Kunstmuseum Bern; and Natalie DupÃªcher, Assistant Curator of Modern Art, the Menil Collection; with Lee ColÃ³n, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Painting and Sculpture, MoMA. Prior to its presentation at MoMA, the exhibition will be shown at the Kunstmuseum Bern in Oppenheim's native Switzerland (October 22, 2021-February 13, 2022) and at the Menil Collection in Houston (March 25-September 18, 2022).

Over the course of 50 years, Meret Oppenheim (1913-1985) produced an unconventional body of work that was characterized by her fierce originality and wit. At the time of her death in 1985, at age 72, her creations encompassed uncanny object constructions, narrative paintings, and geometric abstractions, as well as jewelry designs, public sculpture commissions, and poetry. The exhibition will explore all of these facets of Oppenheim's career, from early paintings such as Quick, Quick, the Most Beautiful Vowel is Voiding, M.E. by M.O. (1934), to mid-career sculptures such as The Green Spectator (1959), to monumental late works like New Stars (1977-82). Her broad thematic interests ranged from the natural world and mythology to gender and selfhood. "Nobody will give you freedom," she stated in 1975, "You have to take it."