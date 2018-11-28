Laura Osnes, Ariana DeBose, Matt Doyle And More Join BroadwayCon 2019 R&H GOES POP! Cabaret

R&H Goes Pop!, an exclusive cabaret at BroadwayCon 2019, has announced performances by Laura Osnes, Matt Doyle, Ariana DeBose, and more on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Experience Rodgers & Hammerstein like never before! Contemporary twists on timeless classics, R&H GOES POP is an unforgettable celebration of 75 years of Broadway's most influential collaborators. Join your favorite Broadway stars - including Laura Osnes, Matt Doyle, Ariana DeBose and more - as they put their own spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein songbook.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

