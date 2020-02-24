Från Broadway To Duvemåla Will Be Available on CD
Now it's been recorded - From Broadway to Duvemåla: Live in Concert! The new CD is a live recording from the 2019 tour and contains nine sparkling musical hits signed by Viktoria Tocca, Laila Adèle, Malena Tuvung, Alexander Lycke and Jakob Stadell!
The album will be released on March 6 and will be available for sale in connection with our concerts as well as in the webshop where you can already place a pre-order.
https://www.franbroadwaytillduvemala.se/shop/
Click the link below to pre-save the disc on Spotify and add it to your playlists: https://orcd.co/yo7ojqkbroadwayliveinconcert
