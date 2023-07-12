Discover and Promote Musical Theatre Shows with 'Wanna See A Musical?' - The New Feature from Musical Theatre Radio

Musical Theatre RadioÂ is launchingÂ their newest feature "Wanna See A Musical?" an all-in-one database where people can find musicals to see and theatres and producers can promote their upcoming shows on a global level.

For lovers of musical theatre, finding information on what and where productions are happening can require many searches online. The bigger productions in the larger cities will always come to the top of the search, but if you are looking to support school productions, community theatres, or new works, the search can be difficult, bordering on next to impossible. Using keywords in 'Wanna See A Musical?', people can search for productions by city, province, state, country, venue, show, or specific keywords (ie new-musical, fringe, childrens-musical, etc).

"I have been looking for a search engine like this for forever! Thank you musical theater, radio." Carl Danielsen (Musical Theatre Fan and Creator)

For theatre productions, being discovered by potential audience members can be time-consuming and at times costly but 'Wanna See A Musical?' creates a centralized, equitable playing field for theatre companies and producers of all levels (professional, community, high schools/colleges/universities) to promote their upcoming shows.

"Musical Theatre Radio's Wanna See a Musical? feature is a fantastic resource for anyone who produces - or is just interested in seeing Musical Theater. A one-stop compendium of current musicals in production throughout the US and Canada, this easily accessible database is an up-to-the-minute (and non-intrusive) marketing tool that I recommend to all the theaters who license musicals from CMI Shows. It lets your audieï»¿nce - anywhere in the country - easily find you and then it links them directly to your ticketing service. Brilliant!"

Ed Kee (Founder of CMIshows.com)

To get a musical into the database, there is a simple submit form to fill out. Each submission is then viewed by a staff member to ensure it is correct and then added to the continually growing list of shows.

"I've had to deal with both sides of this problem as a producer and as an audience member trying to find a musical and get mine discovered, and after some searching realized that something like 'Wanna See A Musical?' didn't exist, so of course, I decided to create it."

Jean-Paul Yovanoff, Founder of Musical Theatre Radio

About Musical Theatre Radio

Founded in March of 2019, Musical Theatre Radio "Where Musicals Are Discovered", is a free online radio station that plays show tunes from stage musicals new and old, popular and rare from around the world with a mandate to promote new creators and their works running 24/7, 365 days a year and can be heard in the USA, UK, and Canada.

INFO LINK: www.musicaltheatreradio.com/wannaseeamusical