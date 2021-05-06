CABARET to Return to the West End; Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in Talks to Star

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, Kander and Ebb's classic musical Cabaret is headed back to the West End stage in an all-new production.

According to the report, Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and BAFTA nominee Jessie Buckley are currently in final talks to portray the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively.

The production is expected to begin performances at Playhouse Theatre in November 2021.

Two-time BAFTA nominee Jessie Buckley was most recently seen in the National Theatre film production of Romeo and Juliet. Buckley first rose to recognition as a finalist on the Oliver! reality competition series, I'd Do Anything. She has been seen on the West End in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music. Her notable screen credits include Chernobyl, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Fargo. Her film roles include Beast and Wild Rose.

On Broadway, Redmayne co-starred with Alfred Molina in the award-winning John Logan play RED for which he took home a Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Play in 2010. He originated the role at the Donmar Warehouse in London where he won the coveted Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor. His film work includes the Les Miserables, Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Danish Girl, and The Theory of Everything, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Cabaret features some of the best-known songs in musical theatre, including "Willkommen," "Maybe This Time" and "Cabaret."

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1966 and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in addition to the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Outer Critics' Circle Award, the Variety Poll of New York Critics, and London's Evening Standard Award.